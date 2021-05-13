Cyclone Tauktae forming over Arabian sea, may hit Gujarat coast on May 18-19

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of a possible cyclonic storm that might hit the western parts of Gujarat in the Arabian Sea on or around May 18-19. The cyclone would be named 'Tauktae'.

The weather agency said that around May 14, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Arabian sea and is likely to move north and northwestward across the Southeast Arabian sea adjoining the Lakshadweep islands by May 15. It is expected to intensify further thereafter into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea around May 16, it added.

The cyclone is expected to continue to move north-north westwards for some more time with further intensification, and in the course, areas like Lakshadweep, the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra are likely to be impacted. There is a possibility that it will change its course towards Kutch and South Pakistan, which could mean that the coastal areas of Gujarat might be hit by the cyclone on May 17 or 18. If this formation occurs then it will be named Tauktae.

As per IMD, the wind speed of 40-50 km per hour is likely to intensify to 70 km per hour on May 15 and may reach 80 km per hour by May 16.

The IMD also advised the fishermen along the west coast against heading out to sea, as the side is expected to witness rough conditions and heavy rainfall. Further, those who are already out at sea have been advised to reach the shore by the night of May 12.

Acting on the warning, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced that the state administration is on alert and fully prepared if the possible cyclone hits the state. The Kerala Disaster Management Authority on Thursday also banned fishing on the coast till further notice.

The word 'Tauktae' is suggested by Myanmar, which means gecko, a lizard known for its distinctive vocalizations, from a new list of 169 names released by the agency last year.