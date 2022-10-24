Cyclone Sitrang to bring heavy rains to THESE states on Diwali, Kali Puja; know full IMD forecast

Cyclone Sitrang will hit multiple states on Diwali 2022 (File photo)

As the festive season brings joy and celebrations across the country, the Diwali celebrations in several states may be interrupted by heavy rainfall and thunderstorms due to Cyclone Sitrang, which is now intensifying into a strong cyclonic storm.

In the wake of Cyclone Sitrang, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an advisory pertaining to the suspension of offshore activities in the north Bay of Bengal from October 24-25 along with issuing a warning of the possible impact of the storm.

A warning has been issued in the North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal as well as several parts of Odisha as Cyclone Sitrang is set to bring heavy rainfall and a drop in the mercury on Diwali, October 24.

In its forecast, IMD said, “Due to the cyclonic storm over West Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal and its likely intensification into a severe cyclonic storm, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till 25th October 2022.”

Issuing a warning for states like West Bengal and Odisha, IMD said on Sunday that the cyclonic storm Sitrang is very likely to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm on October 24, causing significant damage if proper caution is not exercised.

The release from the department said that wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph and gradually increasing becoming 60-80 mph gusting to 90 kmph is likely over North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts on Monday.

Cities in West Bengal like Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly are set to receive moderate to heavy rainfall on October 24 and 25, while North and South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts will receive heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Sitrang on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, IMD has also issued a yellow alert in several parts of Odisha such as Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri on the morning of Diwali. Heavy rains are also expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack on Monday and Tuesday.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | 'Recycling old charges to defame party': Congress hits out at Centre over cancellation of FCRA licences of RGF and RGCT