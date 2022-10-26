Cyclone Sitrang: In Assam, over 1000 impacted, numerous houses damaged

Assam's situation is still dire as of Tuesday since the downpour brought on by Cyclone, 'Sitrang' has affected around 1100 people in 83 villages.

Cyclone Sitrang, which brought Assam torrential rain and a storm, caused damage to a number of homes. 1146 persons have been impacted by the storm, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority. According to the officials, 325.501 Hect of crops have been harmed by Sitrang.

Due to the cyclonic storm on Monday night, numerous trees and power poles were also uprooted in various locations throughout the state's Nagaon district.

According to sources, a number of homes in the central Assam district's Kaliabor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia tea plantation, and Boraligaon districts have suffered damage as a result of the storm. There have been no storm-related casualties in the area as of yet.

"Several houses were damaged and many trees uprooted in the storm in our Kaliabor area. As a government village headman, I have visited the entire village and I will submit the damage report to our Circle Officer," the village chief stated.

The coast of Bakkhali Beach in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, has experienced tides in the midst of the cyclone 'Sitrang' alert. Tourists and locals are being warned by the civil defence not to go near the sea.

It should be noted that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Tuesday that the remnant of the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang', which caused a deep depression over Bangladesh, has further weakened into a depression over northeast Bangladesh, north-northeast of Agartala, and south-southwest of Shillong.

For Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura earlier on Monday, a red signal indicating heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall due to Cyclone Sitrang was issued.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rain is anticipated to fall over Tripura on Monday and Tuesday. This would likely be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and widespread rainfall.

