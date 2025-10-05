Cyclone Shakti turns severe: IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Vidarbha, Marathwada from...; Gujarat braces for storm

Viral video: Sunny Kaushal reacts to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pregnancy, admits 'nervous bhi hai, kya hoga..'
The powerful cyclonic storm, which formed after the monsoon season, previously led to the issuance of significant alerts along the Maharashtra coast, including Mumbai.
Cyclone Shakti, which has been causing high winds in the Arabian Sea with gusts of up to 100 kmph since Saturday, is expected to gradually weaken in intensity starting early Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates that the system will begin to turn eastward after arriving in the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by the close of Sunday.
The powerful cyclonic storm, which formed after the monsoon season, previously led to the issuance of significant alerts along the Maharashtra coast, including Mumbai. Nevertheless, shifts in wind direction and the cyclone's path have eased concerns for the city.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) revised its earlier warnings on Sunday, stating that Mumbai is now unlikely to receive heavy or even moderate rainfall in the coming days. The department's five-day forecast, which was released on Saturday, now anticipates only light, scattered rain or occasional drizzles through October 8.
Between October 3 and 5, strong winds of 45–55 kmph, with gusts up to 65 kmph, were expected along the North Maharashtra coast. Although these winds may persist briefly, officials indicate that conditions will gradually become more stable as Cyclone Shakti continues to weaken over the Arabian Sea.
While Mumbai has avoided significant effects, the inland areas of Maharashtra, specifically Marathwada and East Vidarbha, are preparing for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Certain areas of North Konkan may also experience localized flooding in low-lying regions.
Meanwhile, the IMD has advised fishermen to avoid the northwest and central Arabian Sea, as well as the Gujarat–North Maharashtra coast, until Tuesday, October 7, due to rough to very rough sea conditions.
Cyclone Shakti, named by Sri Lanka under the WMO/ESCAP cyclone naming convention, has also caused rainfall in southern India. Several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, experienced moderate to heavy showers on Saturday due to the system's influence on regional weather patterns.
As Cyclone Shakti gradually weakens, the city's skies may remain overcast. However, for now, residents of Mumbai can be relieved, as the city has been spared the full impact of the storm.