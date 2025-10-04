Cyclone Shakti Live Updates: Mumbai and several other areas in Maharashtra on high alert for heavy rainfall, IMD predicts...

Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker: The IMD has forecast that 'Shakhti' is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday.

Cyclone Shakti Live News: The cyclonic storm 'Shakhti' has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is currently churning up the Arabian Sea. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is packing wind speeds of 100 kmph and gusting. 'Shakhti' is reportedly the first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea, and its name has been suggested by Sri Lanka.

As of Saturday morning, the cyclonic storm was moving further into the Arabian Sea and was centered around 420 km away from Dwarka in Gujarat. The IMD has forecast that 'Shakhti' is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday. The storm is then expected to recurve and move east-northeastwards from Monday morning, gradually weakening.

Impact on Maharashtra

The IMD has issued a warning for some districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The weather department has forecast heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough sea conditions in these areas. The state government has activated disaster management systems and evacuation plans, urging public preparedness. Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in the interior parts of Maharashtra, specifically in parts of Marathwada and East Vidarbha.

Govt issues precautionary measures

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea, as very rough sea conditions are expected until October 5. Residents in coastal areas have been urged to stock up on essentials, stay indoors during heavy rain, and follow official updates closely. The government has also instructed district administrations to prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas and issue public advisories.

IMD issues warning

The IMD has issued a high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7. Wind speeds reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3-5. The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. There is also a possibility of flooding in low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and increased atmospheric moistur