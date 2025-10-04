Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor her BIGGEST troll, makes big statement about their low-key wedding: 'I married him for…’

IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test: India decimate West Indies by an innings and 140 runs on Day 3, take 1-0 lead

Cyclone Shakti Live Updates: Mumbai and several other areas in Maharashtra on high alert for heavy rainfall, IMD predicts...

Shubman Gill to replace Rohit Sharma as ODI captain in series against Australia? Here's what we know so far

Netanyahu insults Trump's peace plan? Israeli strike kills 6 in Gaza after US president says 'stop bombing'

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: Ahmedabad Test: Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional bowling puts visitors under pressure, trail by 220 runs

Meet Indian techie, who was suddenly fired by US firm over 7 am call due to..., 6 months later his startup now earns Rs..., name is...

Who is Sanae Takaichi? Japan to get its first-ever woman prime minister

PoK unrest ends, Pakistan accepts 38 demands of JKAAC; agree on…

Soha Ali Khan turns 46: Kareena Kapoor celebrates with unseen photos, playful birthday wish, 'May books, sugar free cake and...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test: India decimate West Indies by an innings and 140 runs on Day 3, take 1-0 lead

IND vs WI Ahmedabad Test: India decimate West Indies by an innings and 140 runs

Shubman Gill to replace Rohit Sharma as ODI captain in series against Australia? Here's what we know so far

Shubman Gill to replace Rohit Sharma as ODI captain in series against Australia?

India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: Ahmedabad Test: Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional bowling puts visitors under pressure, trail by 220 runs

Ahmedabad Test: Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional bowling puts visitors under...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

HomeIndia

INDIA

Cyclone Shakti Live Updates: Mumbai and several other areas in Maharashtra on high alert for heavy rainfall, IMD predicts...

Cyclone Shakti Live Tracker: The IMD has forecast that 'Shakhti' is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 02:32 PM IST

Cyclone Shakti Live Updates: Mumbai and several other areas in Maharashtra on high alert for heavy rainfall, IMD predicts...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cyclone Shakti Live News: The cyclonic storm 'Shakhti' has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is currently churning up the Arabian Sea. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm is packing wind speeds of 100 kmph and gusting. 'Shakhti' is reportedly the first cyclonic storm of the post-monsoon season in the Arabian Sea, and its name has been suggested by Sri Lanka.

As of Saturday morning, the cyclonic storm was moving further into the Arabian Sea and was centered around 420 km away from Dwarka in Gujarat. The IMD has forecast that 'Shakhti' is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea by Sunday. The storm is then expected to recurve and move east-northeastwards from Monday morning, gradually weakening.

Impact on Maharashtra

The IMD has issued a warning for some districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The weather department has forecast heavy rain, gusty winds, and rough sea conditions in these areas. The state government has activated disaster management systems and evacuation plans, urging public preparedness. Heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in the interior parts of Maharashtra, specifically in parts of Marathwada and East Vidarbha.

Govt issues precautionary measures

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea, as very rough sea conditions are expected until October 5. Residents in coastal areas have been urged to stock up on essentials, stay indoors during heavy rain, and follow official updates closely. The government has also instructed district administrations to prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas and issue public advisories.

IMD issues warning

The IMD has issued a high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7. Wind speeds reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph are likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3-5. The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. There is also a possibility of flooding in low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and increased atmospheric moistur

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Putin issues BIG warning to NATO, threatens 'significant' retaliation; mocks Donald Trump's 'paper tiger' remark, 'What's NATO...'
Putin issues BIG warning to NATO, threatens 'significant' retaliation; mocks Don
Fourth Federal Bank Kochi Marathon having the Theme Move With Purpose: Grand Launch Inspires Runners
Move With Purpose: Fourth Federal Bank Kochi Marathon Grand Launch Inspires
Not Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Thalapathy Vijay, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; most searched Indian actor of the decade is...
Not SRK, Vijay, Big B, Prabhas, most searched Indian actor of the decade is...
Viral video: Deepika Padukone makes first public appearence after Kalki 2 exit, bumps into Ranbir Kapoor at.., shares warm hug, netizens react
Viral video: Deepika Padukone bumps into Ranbir Kapoor at.., netizen react
Nita Ambani's ethnic fashion rules at Falguni Pathak's Navratri Dandiya night, pics go viral
Nita Ambani's ethnic fashion rules at Falguni Pathak's Navratri Dandiya night
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE