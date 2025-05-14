As a result of this developing weather system, the IMD has issued heavy rain alerts in several parts of India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a cyclonic storm named ‘Shakti’ is likely to form over the Andaman Sea as the southwest monsoon begins. The IMD is closely watching a weather system that may turn into a low-pressure area by May 16. If it strengthens, it could become a cyclone between May 23 and May 28.

The storm is expected to move across the Bay of Bengal, and it may make landfall between May 24 and 26. The possible impact areas include coastal regions of Odisha, West Bengal, and parts of Bangladesh such as Khulna and Chattogram. However, the IMD has said it is too early to confirm the exact path or strength of the cyclone.

As a result of this developing weather system, the IMD has issued heavy rain alerts in several parts of India. A yellow alert has been declared in parts of Karnataka, where heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to continue until May 16. People in these areas are advised to be cautious and avoid waterlogged roads.

In Kolkata, the weather department has warned of light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms starting from the evening of May 15. Strong winds and lightning are also likely in some areas.

The southwest monsoon has already reached parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Nicobar Islands, and parts of the north Andaman Sea. It is expected to move further in the next few days.

The IMD has also warned fishermen not to go out into the sea during this period, especially in the Bay of Bengal, as the weather may turn rough.

People living in coastal areas are advised to stay updated through official weather reports and follow all safety instructions.

