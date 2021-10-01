Cyclone Shaheen: Heavy rains predicted in these 7 states, IMD issues warning

In the next three days, seven states including Gujarat and Bihar are likely to receive heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone Shaheen is likely to strengthen in the next 12 hours issued an alert.

"Cyclonic Storm ‘Shaheen’ over central parts of north Arabian Sea moved nearly westwards, lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, near latitude 23.2°N/64.4°E, 450 km east-southeast of Chabahar Port (Iran). Further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 06 hrs," IMD tweeted.

Cyclone Shaheen was formed from the remnants of the cyclonic storm Gulab, which wreaked havoc in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha on September 26, in which three people lost their lives.

As per the weather agency, the effect of cyclonic storm Shaheen can be seen in Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Gujarat and there is a possibility of heavy rain in these states for the next three days. IMD said that the cyclone is expected to take a dangerous form by late-night today (October 1) or tomorrow morning. Due to this, there may be heavy rain in Kutch and Saurashtra.

Cyclone Shaheen is likely to move towards Pakistan in the next few hours after entering the Arabian Sea.

"After the intensification of cyclonic storm Shaheen (Cyclone Gulab), strong winds with a speed of 90 to 100 kilometres per hour are likely. It is expected to move from the shores of India in the Arabian Sea towards the Makran coasts in Pakistan" said IMD.

Cyclone Gulab will not affect the national capital Delhi, but despite this, there is a possibility of cloudy sky and light rain or drizzle during the next three days. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a forecast of light rain in the first week of October due to the delay in the withdrawal of the monsoon.