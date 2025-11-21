Cyclone Senyar Alert: IMD warns of cyclone formation over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain likely in Andaman and Nicobar islands; fishermen, tourists advised to...

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to a formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, as PTI reported. The circulation is likely to intensify from November 21, and if formed will be named 'Senyar'.

Due to cyclonic circulations, heavy to very heavy rainfall (07-20 cm) is very likely to occur in Nicobar Island and heavy rainfall (07-11 cm) is also expected in Andaman Island.

"Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kilometres per hour) and lightning are also very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 24 and 25," the official said.

Rough sea and strong winds

Rough seas and strong winds are also likely in Andaman Sea, with speeds of 35-45 kmph and gusts up to 55 kmph. "Sea condition is also likely to be rough. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea till November 23. We have issued a Local Cautionary Signal-3 at Port Blair Port," the official said.

Advisory for fishermen and tourists

Boat owners, islanders and tourists have been advised to ply their boats with utmost vigilance and recreation activities have to be carried out with due care. "There are possibilities of surging waves, boats to ply with utmost vigilance, recreation with due care,' official said, as PTI quoted.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off North Andaman Sea. While, tourists and the general public were advised not to venture into the sea and were requested to follow all safety guidelines issued by the local administration.

"The general public and tourists have been informed that due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions, we may be forced to suspend or cancel mainland/inter-Island/foreshore sector vessels at very short notice. The safety of passengers and vessels is our top priority," a senior DSS official said.

The operation of harbour or vehicle ferry services at Chatham, Bambooflat, Dundas Point, Hopetown, Phoenix Bay, may also face disruption or suspension in a short notice, depending on weather conditions, the official said.

What does Senyar means?

Senyar typically means a ‘lion’, was submitted by the United Arab Emirates, and as per the roster, the next cyclonic storm in the North Indian Ocean will be called by this name. However there is no confirmation if it will be formed.

(With agency inputs)