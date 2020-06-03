Cyclone Nisarga LIVE updates: Storm intensifies further; 35 schools converted to temporary shelters in Mumbai

As cyclone `Nisarga' is expected to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm", scheduled to hit Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday (June 3), both the states are on high alert.

Touted to be more severe than other cyclonic storms that have hit the state in the past, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the people to stay alert.

Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts have been put on high alert as these are coastal areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre, after speaking to Maharashtra CM Thackeray, his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani.

Cyclone 'Nisarga' is expected to make landfall along the Maharashtra coast on Wednesday with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

In Maharashtra, 15 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in different coastal areas while five teams have been kept on standby in the wake of the impending cyclone.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government deployed 19 teams of NDRF and SDRF and has started evacuating over 78,000 people from four districts situated alongside the coastline.

Here are the live updates concerning cyclone `Nisarga':

June 3, 2020, 12:01 AM

More than 50 thousand people were relocated due to the impending cyclone. Most people have been kept in 126 ashrams across the state, following strict social distancing, under COVID-19 guidelines.

More than 250 pregnant women were taken to safer places.

Teams of 15 NDRF and 6 SDRF have been deployed in the state.

More than 250 ambulances including 170 medical teams on standby to deal with the condition.

June 3, 2020, 11:56 AM

Mumbai Fire Brigade has been directed to stay alert to respond immediately in case of emergencies. 93 lifeguards have been deployed at 6 beaches: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

June 3, 2020, 11:54 AM

8 units of National Disaster Response Force and 5 units of Navy have been deployed at various locations in the city. NDRF has 1 team each in Colaba (Ward A), Worli (G/South), Bandra (H/East), Malad (P/South) & Borivali (R/North) & 3 teams in Andheri (K/West): BMC

June 3, 2020, 11:50 AM

BMC has arranged about 35 schools as temporary shelters for citizens, who have been appealed to relocate there: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

June 3, 2020, 11:43 AM

Current Intensity near centre-100-110 KMPH to 120 KMPH

Wind speed(IN KMPH AT 0930 HOURS IST OF 03.06.2020)-RATNAGIRI-59, HARNAI-28, COLABA-09, SANTACRUZ-11 AND DAHANU-02 KMPH.

Speed of 14 KMPH( 3.30am to 9.30am)

Will hit near Alibaug with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 KMPH gusting to 120 KMPH.

100-110 KMPH gusting to 120 KMPH along & off RAIGAD, Mumbai and adjoining areas of Thane.

85-95 KMPH gusting to 105 KMPH likely along & off Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, remaining areas of Thane & Palghar districts.

June 3, 2020, 10:50 AM

The school in Alibaug has been converted into a shelter home to protect 390 people living in Alibaug and surrounding coastal areas from the storm. Arrangements for food have also been made. They will be relocated to their homes once the impact of the storm subsides.

June 3, 2020, 09:52 AM

#CycloneNisarga has become a severe cyclonic storm, it is 200 km away from Mumbai. The cyclone is moving northeasterly towards Alibag in Raigad district. The severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' is likely to cross south of Alibag between 1 pm to 3 pm: Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist, IMD Mumbai

June 3, 2020, 09:31 AM

Mumbai: #CycloneNisarga has intensified further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour; visuals from Marine Drive. #Maharashtra

Mumbai: #CycloneNisarga has intensified further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour; visuals from Marine Drive. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1dSuMRjhfm — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

June 3, 2020, 09:27 AM

Wind is picking up along the coast.Ratnagiri recorded 55 kmph at 08:30 IST.Squally wind reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph prevails along&off Konkan coast. It'll gradually increase becoming 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph in afternoon during landfall time:IMD #NisargaCyclone

June 3, 2020, 09:25 AM

While it’s best that you stay at home during heavy rainfall; but if, for some unavoidable reason, you need to drive your car, please ensure that you carry hammer or objects that can help you break glass in case your car doors get jammed: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

June 3, 2020, 09:20 AM

Prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), in view of cyclonic conditions in the city to ensure that there is no danger to human life, health or safety: Office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai.

June 3, 2020, 09:15 AM

Cyclone Nisarga has intensified further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour. Wind speed has increased from 85-95 kmph to 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 mph: Government of India

June 3, 2020, 08:05 AM

Teams recceing the Khambat coast early morning today: SN Pradhan, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) Director-General.

June 3, 2020, 08:00 AM

Maharashtra: Strong winds and rain hit North Ratnagiri area.

June 3, 2020, 07:56 AM

In the coming few hours in Mumbai, Mumbai may receive up to 100 mm of rain and strong winds. Nisarg cyclone can hit the Alibag area of ​​Raigad around 1 pm.

June 3, 2020, 07:30 AM

1916 is the BMC helpline for the cyclone

DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga. Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.#BMCNisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/HY9xYVUmLD — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 2, 2020

June 3, 2020, 07:20 AM

People are advised to remain indoors but mobilise evacuation from low lying areas. I advise fishermen to suspend operations¬ venture into Eastcentral&Northeast Arabian Sea&along&off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra-south Gujarat coast: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Min of Earth Sciences.

June 3, 2020, 07:00 AM

NDRF teams conducted evacuation of population in very early morning hours of June 3 at Koliwada, Alibaug, Maharashtra: NDRF Director General SN Pradhan.