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Cyclone Murasu makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rain leaves Vijayawada roads waterlogged

Heavy rain caused waterlogging in several parts of Vijayawada as Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu continued its landfall along the south Andhra Pradesh coast.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 03, 2026, 07:16 AM IST

Cyclone Murasu makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh, heavy rain leaves Vijayawada roads waterlogged
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Several parts of Vijayawada received heavy rain from late Monday night into Tuesday morning as Cyclone Murasu moved along the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The continuous downpour left several roads waterlogged and affected traffic movement across the city. Bandar Road and Polyclinic Road were among the major stretches affected, while parts of One Town also reported waterlogging.

The rain created difficulties for commuters as water accumulated on roads in several areas.

Murasu continues landfall along Andhra coast

The landfall process of Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu was continuing along the south Andhra Pradesh coast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In its latest update, the weather department said a major part of the cyclone's wall cloud had moved over land and that its eye was entering the coast.

The landfall area was between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole. The IMD estimated that the landfall process would continue for around two more hours.

Winds up to 120 kmph expected

The IMD forecast gale winds of 100-110 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 120 kmph, along and off the coast during the landfall. Similar wind speeds were expected to continue until Tuesday morning.

Storm surge may flood low-lying areas

The weather department also warned of a storm surge of around 1 to 1.5 metres above the astronomical tide. The surge could inundate low-lying areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh until the morning of November 3.

The maximum peak surge was expected over Bapatla, as well as parts of Krishna and Prakasam districts, before gradually weakening.

More heavy rain likely

The IMD has forecast heavy spells of rain along the south Andhra Pradesh coast during the next 12 hours.

Authorities and residents in coastal areas are likely to remain alert as strong winds, heavy rain and rising water levels continue during the cyclone's landfall.

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