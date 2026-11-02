Cyclone Murasu: Flights cancelled, thousands to be evacuated as storm heads towards Andhra coast

Cyclone Murasu is approaching the Andhra Pradesh coast, prompting flight and train cancellations, evacuations and heavy rainfall warnings across several states.

Severe Cyclone Murasu is nearing the Andhra Pradesh coast, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to several parts of southern India. Authorities have started evacuation and rescue operations, while flight and train services have been disrupted ahead of the expected landfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone is likely to cross the southern Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11:30 pm on Monday, November 2, and 4 am on Tuesday, November 3. Wind speeds are expected to reach 100-110 kmph, with gusts of up to 120 kmph.

Cyclone Murasu: Flights and trains cancelled

At least 11 flights have been cancelled at Chennai airport due to the cyclone. In Andhra Pradesh, 19 domestic flights have also been cancelled across Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati airports.

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory warning passengers about possible delays in flight operations in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada and Tirupati. The airline has advised travellers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

The Railways has also cancelled nine trains as the storm approaches the coast.

Evacuation underway

Andhra Pradesh authorities have started moving people from vulnerable coastal areas to safer locations. Around 2,000 people have already been evacuated, and officials are planning to move around 30,000 people.

Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla has asked residents to stay indoors and avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinders and essential goods. He said adequate stocks were available in the district. Cyclone shelters have been opened for people whose houses may be flooded. Food, milk and drinking water will be provided at these shelters.

Odisha has also put its southern districts on high alert. Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri could receive heavy rainfall.

More than 300 rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Odisha Fire Service have been deployed.

Which states will receive heavy rainfall?

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh on November 2 and 3. Isolated areas could receive extremely heavy rainfall. Rain is also expected on November 4. Tamil Nadu, Telangana, southern Odisha and southern Chhattisgarh are also likely to receive rain. Chennai schools will remain closed on Monday following an orange alert for very heavy rainfall.

The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea along the Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Odisha coasts. The cyclone comes less than a week after Cyclone Arnab killed six people and damaged houses and crops in Andhra Pradesh. Officials are now preparing for another round of heavy rain and possible flooding.