Cyclone Murasu: 11 flights cancelled in Chennai, 10 in Vijayawada as heavy rains lash Tamil Nadu, storm approaches Andhra, Odisha

Heavy rainfall has been reported across northern Tamil Nadu due to the approaching storm, with waterlogging seen in several areas of Chennai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin that Cyclone Murasu has strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to hit the south Andhra Pradesh coast late Monday night or early Tuesday.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11.30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3, with sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph and gusts reaching 120 kmph.

Heavy rainfall has been reported across northern Tamil Nadu due to the approaching storm, with waterlogging seen in several areas of Chennai.

In view of the bad weather, Chennai airport authorities have announced cancellation of certain flights and asked passengers to contact their airlines for more information.

NDRF deploys team

Three teams of the NDRF have been sent from Tamil Nadu to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to handle rescue and relief operations ahead of the cyclone's landfall.

The IMD said the severe cyclonic storm moved west-northwest at a speed of 25 kmph in the six hours preceding the 5.30 am bulletin on Monday.

At the time of the bulletin, the system was centred near 13.9°N and 81.8°E, around 200 km east-northeast of Chennai, 210 km east-southeast of Nellore, 270 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 220 km east-southeast of Kavali and 260 km southeast of Ongole.

In a bulletin issued at 2.30 am, the IMD had placed the storm around 260 km east-northeast of Chennai.

As Cyclone Murasu nears the Andhra Pradesh coast, northern Tamil Nadu, especially Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts, is feeling its impact.

The agency had said the system was moving northwestwards and was likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclonic storm.

According to the IMD forecast, the cyclone will maintain its northwestward track before crossing the coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole.

During landfall, the storm is expected to pack winds of 100-110 kmph, gusting up to 120 kmph.

Three teams of the fourth battalion of the NDRF have been dispatched from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh for disaster response, rescue and relief work ahead of the cyclone's landfall.

The NDRF said the teams stationed at Nagarikuppam near Arakkonam in Ranipet district have departed for the neighbouring state to assist authorities in managing the cyclone's impact.

The move comes as Andhra Pradesh gears up for the severe weather system expected to make landfall along its southern coast.

Rayagada administration deploys 11 fire teams, heavy machinery

At the same time, the Rayagada district administration has stepped up preparations for the likely impact of Cyclone Murasu, deploying all 11 fire station teams and positioning heavy machinery at key locations.

According to Additional District Magistrate (General) Ravindranath Kahanra, the district administration conducted a virtual emergency review meeting on Sunday chaired by the District Collector to review preparedness for the possible cyclone and heavy rainfall.

Flight cancelled

Chennai has witnessed heavy rainfall in several areas since Sunday night. As per an official, Madhavaram received 11 cm of rain in the 24 hours leading up to the report, while Ennore Port and Nungambakkam got 10 cm each.

An orange alert has been issued for Chennai by the IMD, forecasting very heavy rain between 11 cm and 20 cm. Schools in the city were declared shut on Monday due to the weather.

Certain flights have been cancelled at Chennai airport due to adverse weather, and authorities have advised passengers to check with their airlines.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran said there was no major flooding in the city, with only minor water stagnation in some areas.

He told reporters on Monday, "Out of 22 subways in the city, two faced minor waterlogging and the water was cleared soon. All subways are open for traffic."