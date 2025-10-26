Cyclone Montha Update: When and where will storm make landfall? IMD issues rain alert in Tamil Nadu, Odisha; Check landfall time, path and other forecast details

Cyclone Montha is intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, prompting Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu to remain on high alert. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected from October 27–29, with authorities preparing emergency measures and warning residents to stay safe.

Disaster management authorities in Odisha have been placed on high alert as Cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a severe cyclonic storm is likely to form by October 26, gradually strengthening as it moves northwest. The cyclone is projected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, during the evening or night of October 28.

In anticipation of the storm, Odisha has issued a heavy rainfall alert from October 27 onwards. Several districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri, are expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between October 28 and 29. Wind speeds are likely to rise to 60–70 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 80 km/h in some areas.

Rainfall Forecasts for Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

The IMD has also predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly Yanam and Rayalaseema, between October 27 and 28. A yellow alert has been issued for the entire state on October 26 as a precaution. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is expected to see light to moderate rainfall in most regions, with isolated heavy showers on October 25–26 and 28.

Cyclone Location and Movement

As of 11:30 pm on October 25, the IMD reported that the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal had shifted slightly west-northwest. The system was situated approximately 850 km east-southeast of Chennai, 890 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, and 890 km southeast of Kakinada. The system is forecast to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm as it moves closer to the coast.

Preparedness Measures in Odisha

The fire and rescue departments in Odisha have ramped up preparations to manage the approaching storm. Fire Officer Prabhat Kumar confirmed that SRC boats and draft teams are on standby for emergency operations. Health facilities have also been put on alert, with special arrangements to shift pregnant women nearing delivery to safer locations. Authorities are coordinating across disaster management, health, and local administration to ensure timely action and minimise risks from heavy rains and strong winds.

Residents in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and coastal Tamil Nadu are advised to stay vigilant, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow updates from the IMD and local authorities as Cyclone Montha approaches.