Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS

As the weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states have worsened due to cyclone Montha, many of these states have declared school holidays. Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been closed till October 29 due to cyclonic storm conditions.

As the weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states have worsened due to cyclone Montha, many of these states have declared school holidays. Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been closed till October 29 due to cyclonic storm conditions. Schools in mainly these two states will be strictly closed this week.

Schools across Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, and West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh have announced shut down of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions from October 27 to October 31. However, these dates vary according to the local conditions.

Tamil Nadu has been facing intense rains for the past week due to cyclonic conditions, due to which schools in Tiruvallur district were closed today as the threat of cyclonic storm prevailed. The district administration has announced that schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges in the Gajapati district to remain closed until 30 October 2025.

What are the weather conditions in these states?

While speaking to the press, Pujari informed that eight districts of southern Odisha, namely, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur, which are most likely to be affected the most, have been placed under the Red Zone category.

Landfall process of the Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has commenced as the storm will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada in the next three to four hours, the India Meteorological Department said. In an X post, IMD wrote, "Latest observations indicate that the Landfall process has commenced. The landfall process will continue for the next 3-4 hours.