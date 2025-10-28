FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot

Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality, explains why Farrhana Bhatt shouldn't win Bigg Boss 19

Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight, faces 10 years in prison; here's what happened

8th Pay Commission: Salary hikes, pensions, other benefits, here is all you need to know

The Taj Story: Ayodhya BJP leader seeks ban on Paresh Rawal film, claims it is based on..., says 'this is violation of...'

Rajinikanth, Dhanush receive bomb threats; Tamil Nadu Police launches probe

After Chris Broad, Greg Chappell levels allegations against former BCCI's chief of protecting Sourav Ganguly

'On the road to recovery': BCCI provides latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot

Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's Rs 240 cr lottery

Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS

Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone inte

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River o

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS

As the weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states have worsened due to cyclone Montha, many of these states have declared school holidays. Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been closed till October 29 due to cyclonic storm conditions.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 09:06 PM IST

Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS
Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As the weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring states have worsened due to cyclone Montha, many of these states have declared school holidays. Schools in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been closed till October 29 due to cyclonic storm conditions. Schools in mainly these two states will be strictly closed this week. 

Schools across Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, and West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh have announced shut down of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions from October 27 to October 31. However, these dates vary according to the local conditions.

Tamil Nadu has been facing intense rains for the past week due to cyclonic conditions, due to which schools in Tiruvallur district were closed today as the threat of cyclonic storm prevailed. The district administration has announced that schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges in the Gajapati district to remain closed until 30 October 2025.

What are the weather conditions in these states?

While speaking to the press, Pujari informed that eight districts of southern Odisha, namely, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur, which are most likely to be affected the most, have been placed under the Red Zone category.

Landfall process of the Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has commenced as the storm will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada in the next three to four hours, the India Meteorological Department said. In an X post, IMD wrote, "Latest observations indicate that the Landfall process has commenced. The landfall process will continue for the next 3-4 hours.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's biggest-ever Rs 240 crore lottery jackpot
Who is Anilkumar Bolla? Indian man who won UAE's Rs 240 cr lottery
Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone intensifies into SCS
Cyclone Montha Update: These states have declared school holidays as cylone inte
Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video
Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River o
Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality, explains why Farrhana Bhatt shouldn't win Bigg Boss 19
Exclusive | Baseer Ali slams Malti Chahar for mocking his sexuality
Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight, faces 10 years in prison; here's what happened
Indian man stabs two teens on US-Germany Lufthansa flight; arrested
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE