FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cyclone Montha Update: Storm to cross Andhra Pradesh coastal region on October 28, IMD issues high alerts for 23 districts; Check full forecast details

Trump admin deports 54 Indians who had allegedly entered US via 'donkey' route

Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude strikes China: NCS

PM Modi hails ties with ASEAN countries: 'Main pillar of India's...'

'Should learn from this': MP minister's shocking comments on Australian women cricketers' molestation

Delhi Traffic advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Heavy congestion near major ponds expected, check key routes to avoid, diversions, metro instructions here

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

Who is Sunil Sardhania? Another fugitive gangster held at Delhi airport while returning to India from Costa Rica, faces charges for attack on singer Fazilpuria, property dealer's murder

Ajinkya Rahane sends strong message to selectors with 159 in Ranji Trophy, says India needed him in BGT

Man lends Rs 15,000 to female friend, her unexpected reply after 9 months goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Trump admin deports 54 Indians who had allegedly entered US via 'donkey' route

Trump admin deports 54 more Indians amid immigration crackdown

Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude strikes China: NCS

Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude strikes China

PM Modi hails ties with ASEAN countries: 'Main pillar of India's...'

PM Modi hails ties with ASEAN countries: 'Main pillar of India's...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Cyclone Montha Update: Storm to cross Andhra Pradesh coastal region on October 28, IMD issues high alerts for 23 districts; Check full forecast details

Cyclone 'Montha' is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal and impact Andhra Pradesh on October 28, 2025. Red and orange alerts have been issued for 23 districts, with warnings of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding. Authorities have begun evacuation and relief preparations.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 06:40 AM IST

Cyclone Montha Update: Storm to cross Andhra Pradesh coastal region on October 28, IMD issues high alerts for 23 districts; Check full forecast details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange weather alerts for 23 out of 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh, as a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone 'Montha' in the coming days. The storm is forecast to reach the Andhra Pradesh coastline by the evening of October 28, 2025, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada.

As of October 27, the system is located approximately 780 kilometres east-southeast of Chennai and 830 kilometres southeast of Visakhapatnam. Moving northwestward and then north-northwestward, it is predicted to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28. The storm will bring strong winds reaching up to 100 km/h, with gusts of up to 110 km/h along the coast. The IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall in certain districts, raising concerns of flooding and other weather-related hazards.

In response, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning to residents of the coastal areas, urging them to stay indoors and refrain from venturing out into the sea. Fishermen have been advised to avoid maritime activities as the cyclone is expected to strengthen within the next 24 hours. Officials are closely monitoring the storm’s progress and are preparing for potential impacts.

The districts most affected by the storm include SPSR Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, and Kakinada, which are under red alert. The rest of the state, except for Anantapur, Kurnool, and Sri Sathya Sai, is under orange alert for the heavy rainfall expected on October 27. On October 28, the alerts will shift to cover 22 districts, with the northern coastal areas facing the most severe impacts.

In anticipation of the storm, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed district officials to begin preparations for the cyclone. A teleconference was held with collectors, police chiefs, and other senior officials, where Naidu emphasised the importance of evacuating coastal residents to safer locations. He also advised the closure of schools and colleges in affected areas, if necessary. Additionally, the state government has activated an action plan for relief operations, focusing on food supplies, fuel inventory management, and post-cyclone assistance.

As Cyclone 'Montha' looms, authorities are taking proactive steps to minimise loss of life and property while ensuring that essential supplies and relief measures reach those in need.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs BAN-W live on TV, online?
India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to wat
Viral video: Team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai give heartbreaking tribute to Satish Shah; teary-eyed Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar leave fans emotional by..
Viral video: Team Sarabhai vs Sarabhai give heartbreaking tribute to Satish Shah
Satish Shah death: Veteran actor’s last reunion with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast goes viral after his death
Satish Shah death: Veteran actor’s last reunion with Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast g
Virat Kohli creates history, overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-scorer in white-ball cricket
Virat Kohli creates history, overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to become highest run-sc
Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here
Apple iPhone 16 available at lowest price since launch with massive discount
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE