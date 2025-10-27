Cyclone Montha Update: Storm to cross Andhra Pradesh coastal region on October 28, IMD issues high alerts for 23 districts; Check full forecast details

Cyclone 'Montha' is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal and impact Andhra Pradesh on October 28, 2025. Red and orange alerts have been issued for 23 districts, with warnings of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding. Authorities have begun evacuation and relief preparations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange weather alerts for 23 out of 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh, as a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone 'Montha' in the coming days. The storm is forecast to reach the Andhra Pradesh coastline by the evening of October 28, 2025, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada.

As of October 27, the system is located approximately 780 kilometres east-southeast of Chennai and 830 kilometres southeast of Visakhapatnam. Moving northwestward and then north-northwestward, it is predicted to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28. The storm will bring strong winds reaching up to 100 km/h, with gusts of up to 110 km/h along the coast. The IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall in certain districts, raising concerns of flooding and other weather-related hazards.

In response, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning to residents of the coastal areas, urging them to stay indoors and refrain from venturing out into the sea. Fishermen have been advised to avoid maritime activities as the cyclone is expected to strengthen within the next 24 hours. Officials are closely monitoring the storm’s progress and are preparing for potential impacts.

The districts most affected by the storm include SPSR Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, and Kakinada, which are under red alert. The rest of the state, except for Anantapur, Kurnool, and Sri Sathya Sai, is under orange alert for the heavy rainfall expected on October 27. On October 28, the alerts will shift to cover 22 districts, with the northern coastal areas facing the most severe impacts.

In anticipation of the storm, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed district officials to begin preparations for the cyclone. A teleconference was held with collectors, police chiefs, and other senior officials, where Naidu emphasised the importance of evacuating coastal residents to safer locations. He also advised the closure of schools and colleges in affected areas, if necessary. Additionally, the state government has activated an action plan for relief operations, focusing on food supplies, fuel inventory management, and post-cyclone assistance.

As Cyclone 'Montha' looms, authorities are taking proactive steps to minimise loss of life and property while ensuring that essential supplies and relief measures reach those in need.