Cyclone Montha Update: Schools to remain closed in THESE states as storm to make landfall today; Check state-wise list here

Schools across India remain closed today, October 28, 2025, due to Chhath Puja festivities in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, and heavy rainfall from Cyclone Montha affecting Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Authorities urge caution amid flooding and strong winds.

As India observes a mix of festive spirit and severe weather conditions today, several states have declared school holidays on October 28, 2025 (Tuesday). While the eastern states are immersed in Chhath Puja celebrations, parts of the southern and eastern coastlines are bracing for the effects of Cyclone Montha, which has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds to several regions.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu are closed today as a precautionary measure against the advancing cyclone. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of intense rain, gusty winds, and rough sea conditions along the coast. With intermittent showers and flooding already reported in low-lying areas, authorities have urged parents and students to stay indoors and follow updates from local education departments before resuming normal routines.

Andhra Pradesh

Neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has also announced school holidays across several districts, including Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, and Nellore, following continuous downpours linked to Cyclone Montha. The IMD has placed these regions under an orange alert, predicting extremely heavy rainfall and wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph. Disaster response teams have been deployed to vulnerable coastal areas as a precautionary measure.

Odisha

In Odisha, districts such as Ganjam, Rayagada, and Khordha have suspended classes for the day due to persistent rain and lightning threats. The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea and advised citizens to refrain from unnecessary travel until conditions stabilise.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, the spirit of Chhath Puja dominates Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, where today marks the sacred ritual of offering Arghya to the rising Sun. Schools, colleges, and many government offices remain closed in Patna, Gaya, Ranchi, Varanasi, and Lucknow to facilitate the smooth conduct of the festival and manage crowds at ghats and riverbanks.

Delhi-NCR region

In contrast, Delhi and NCR have not declared any school closures, though the weather is expected to remain cloudy with chances of light rain due to the interaction between Cyclone Montha and a western disturbance.

As multiple states either celebrate or confront adverse weather today, authorities across India continue to prioritise public safety and preparedness, urging citizens to remain cautious and follow official advisories.