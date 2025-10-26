Cyclone Montha Update: Odisha on high alert, IMD issues warning for these coasts in Andhra and Tamil Nadu; Check full forecast details

The IMD reports that a depression over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into Cyclone Montha by October 27, 2025. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are on high alert as the storm may bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and rough sea conditions along coastal areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday confirmed that the low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression, marking the early stages of a potential cyclonic storm. The system is forecast to strengthen into a deep depression by Sunday and further evolve into a cyclone named Montha by Monday, October 27, 2025.

Odisha on High Alert

Authorities in Odisha have ramped up preparedness measures as the brewing storm advances across the Bay of Bengal. Although current forecasts suggest that Cyclone Montha may not make direct landfall in the state, the IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds from October 27 to 29.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, stated that all key departments, including health, water resources and energy, are on standby to handle any emergency arising from the approaching storm. Disaster response teams have also been placed on alert to ensure timely evacuation and relief efforts, if needed.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for coastal and southern Odisha districts, warning of squally weather with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph along the southern coastline from Sunday.

IMD Forecast and Cyclone Path

As per the IANS report, the weather system is currently positioned about 990 km east-southeast of Chennai and is moving west-northwestwards. Meteorologists expect it to develop into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by early Monday.

Once formed, Cyclone Montha is likely to track northwestwards toward the Andhra Pradesh coast, with a probable landfall between Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam early next week.

Warnings for Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu

The IMD has cautioned residents of Andhra Pradesh to brace for heavy rain, high tides, and gusty winds during the storm’s progression. Coastal areas are expected to experience rough sea conditions, prompting the issuance of marine warnings for fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has also been put on alert. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, predicts light to moderate rain across several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram, over the weekend.

As a precaution, storm warning cage No. 1 has been raised at nine ports in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, signalling potential squally weather over coastal waters.

Preparedness and Precautionary Measures

Officials urge coastal residents to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories as Cyclone Montha strengthens. With states on high alert, authorities continue to monitor the evolving system closely, ensuring readiness to mitigate any potential impact on life and property.