Cyclone Montha to make landfall on October 28; IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states

Cyclone Montha -- which will likely intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday -- is expected to make landfall on the coast of Andhra Pradesh late on Tuesday (October 28), according to weather experts. As the cyclone approaches, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in several states and union territories such as Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry for the coming few days. The landfall is expected to occur on the Andhra coast near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, on Tuesday evening or night, with wind speeds expected between 90 and 100 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 110 km/hr.

As of Sunday evening, the weather system was located roughly 610 km west of Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands). In response to the nearing cyclone, the IMD has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 26 to October 29 along the coast of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry (Yanam), and Odisha. All teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs) have been put on standby, while additional forces are ready for deployment. As per the weather office, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the following regions: Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Karnataka, coastal AP, Yanam, Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed all district collectors and top officials to begin preparations to avoid loss of life and property. Meanwhile, the government of Odisha has activated its disaster readiness model and cancelled holidays of officials across districts as a precautionary measure. Besides the aforementioned states and regions, light rainfall and showers are also likely from Monday in parts of West Bengal.