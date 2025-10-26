FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

Ajinkya Rahane sends strong message to selectors with 159 in Ranji Trophy, says India needed him in BGT

'With this kind of form...': Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup future

Cyclone Montha to make landfall on October 28; IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states

Bihar elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar makes BIG statement attacking RJD's Lalu Yadav-Rabri Devi's pre-2005 rule , says 'ear of anarchy..., will never return...'

Women’s World Cup: India face huge setback as in-form batter Pratika Rawal suffers freak injury ahead of semi-final against Australia

Clean air: Delhi govt extends deadline for crowd-sourcing proposals to this date

Shaadi.com wins the internet with Its quirky ‘kadhai campaign’ in Lucknow: ‘brilliant idea!’

ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date; check details

'AI minister pregnant with 83 children': Albanian PM Edi Rama makes bizarre announcement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to avoid here

Ghaziabad Traffic Advisory for Chhath Puja 2025: Check restrictions, routes to a

Who is Sunil Sardhania? Another fugitive gangster held at Delhi airport while returning to India from Costa Rica, faces charges for attack on singer Fazilpuria, property dealer's murder

Who is Sunil Sardhania? Another fugitive gangster held at Delhi airport while...

Ajinkya Rahane sends strong message to selectors with 159 in Ranji Trophy, says India needed him in BGT

Ajinkya Rahane sends strong message to selectors with 159 in Ranji Trophy, says

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Cyclone Montha to make landfall on October 28; IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states

The landfall is expected to occur on the Andhra coast near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, on Tuesday evening or night, with wind speeds expected between 90 and 100 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 110 km/hr. Read on for more details.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 10:13 PM IST

Cyclone Montha to make landfall on October 28; IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in these states
As per the weather office, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several states.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cyclone Montha -- which will likely intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday -- is expected to make landfall on the coast of Andhra Pradesh late on Tuesday (October 28), according to weather experts. As the cyclone approaches, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in several states and union territories such as Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry for the coming few days. The landfall is expected to occur on the Andhra coast near Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, on Tuesday evening or night, with wind speeds expected between 90 and 100 kilometers per hour, gusting up to 110 km/hr.

As of Sunday evening, the weather system was located roughly 610 km west of Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands). In response to the nearing cyclone, the IMD has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea from October 26 to October 29 along the coast of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry (Yanam), and Odisha. All teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Forces (SDRFs) have been put on standby, while additional forces are ready for deployment. As per the weather office, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over the following regions: Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, coastal Karnataka, coastal AP, Yanam, Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed all district collectors and top officials to begin preparations to avoid loss of life and property. Meanwhile, the government of Odisha has activated its disaster readiness model and cancelled holidays of officials across districts as a precautionary measure. Besides the aforementioned states and regions, light rainfall and showers are also likely from Monday in parts of West Bengal.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India crush Australia by 9 wickets to avoid whitewash; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli shine in Sydney
IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India crush Australia by 9 wickets to avoid whitewash; Rohit
What caused Kurnool bus accident? Who is accountable? Congress issues BIG statement...
What caused Kurnool bus accident? Who is accountable? Congress's BIG statement..
Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2 Kharna: How to make traditional jaggery kheer for sacred fast; step-by-step recipe
Chhath Puja 2025 Day 2 Kharna: How to make traditional jaggery kheer
Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's new girlfriend Juhi Bhatt? Influencer from Dehradun, his ex Nikki Sharma says 'he will never...'
Who is Ranveer Allahbadia's new girlfriend Juhi Bhatt?
Satish Shah, veteran actor known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, passes away at 74
Satish Shah, veteran actor known for Sarabhai vs Sarabhi, passes away at 74
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE