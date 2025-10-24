INDIA

Cyclone Montha threat looms over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues orange alert for THESE districts of Tamil Nadu; check forecast

IMD has shown a newly formed low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, signaling the arrival of a potential cyclonic storm named ‘Montha’ that is expected to make landfall early next week. It has issued organge alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu.

Cyclone Montha alert in Tamil Nadu

