Cyclone Montha threat looms over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues orange alert for THESE districts of Tamil Nadu; check forecast

IMD has shown a newly formed low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, signaling the arrival of a potential cyclonic storm named ‘Montha’ that is expected to make landfall early next week. It has issued organge alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 06:34 PM IST

Cyclone Montha threat looms over Bay of Bengal, IMD issues orange alert for THESE districts of Tamil Nadu; check forecast
Cyclone Montha alert in Tamil Nadu
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a newly formed low-pressure area is being seen over the southeast Bay of Bengal, signalling the arrival of a potential cyclonic storm named ‘Montha’ that is expected to make landfall early next week. The weather department has also issued an Orange Alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet districts on Monday, October 27, as part of a forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

 

 

