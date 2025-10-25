Cyclone Montha threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to be on high alert, orders evacuations, NDRF...

As the cyclone 'Montha' threat looms, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered all district collectors, superintendents of police, and other senior officials, to be on high alert.

As the cyclone 'Montha' threat looms, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has ordered all district collectors, superintendents of police, and other senior officials, to be on high alert. IMD has alerted that the the depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression, and later into a cyclonic storm. It is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada on October 28.

Andhra CM directs officials for disaster preparedness

N Chandrababu Naidu issued a press release, that read, 'As the Montha cyclone is expected to severely impact the state on October 26, 27, 28, and 29, the department has issued a red alert, and officials must be vigilant.'

He directed them to be prepared to avert loss of life and property, and carry out evacuations from coastal residents. He also directed to declare holidays for educational institutions if necessary. He also added to keep NDRF and SDRF teams on standby.

In his release, he said that heavy rains of up to 100 mm could lash the state, accompanied by gales gusting up to 110 kmph. The cyclone's sphere of influence could stretch from Srikakulam to Tirupati.

IMD issues 'cyclonic storm' alert

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved westwards and is likely to intensify into a deep depression and further into a cyclonic storm. The weather system is expected to strengthen into a deep depression by October 26 and a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 27.

"The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards and lay centred at 11.30 am today over the same region It is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards to intensify into a deep depression by the 26th and into a cyclonic storm by the 27th morning," the IMD said in a statement.

The system is likely to continue northwestwards, intensifying into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

Moving north-northwestwards, it is very likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, during the evening and night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained winds of up to 110 kmph, the department said.

(with PTI inputs)