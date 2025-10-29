Cyclone Montha: One dead, thousands evacuated as storm weakens over coastal Andhra, IMD predicts...

The storm's effects were also felt in Odisha, where normal life was disrupted across 15 districts. Read here to know what IMD said in its forecast.

Cyclone Montha made landfall on the eastern coast Tuesday night, bringing winds that exceeded 100km per hour. The storm hit Andhra Pradesh between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada around 7 pm. The impact included heavy rain, snapped power lines, and waves up to 10 feet high. Sadly, the cyclone has already caused at least one death and left two people with serious injuries.

The storm's effects were also felt in Odisha, where normal life was disrupted across 15 districts. The Met Department predicts light to moderate rainfall for most of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in some areas until October 29.

IMD prediction

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Montha' has weakened into a Cyclonic Storm over the coastal Andhra Pradesh and will maintain the intensity of cyclonic storm during the next six hours.

As per the weather department, the Severe Cyclonic Storm "Montha" over coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0230 hrs IST of today, the 29th October 2025, near latitude 16.5°N & longitude 81.5°E, about 20 km west-northwest of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 50 km northeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 90 km west-southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 230 km southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 470 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

"It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh and maintain its intensity of cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours, and weaken further into a deep depression during the subsequent 6 hours," IMD added.

The latest observations indicate that the rear sector of the cyclonic storm "Montha" entered into the land.

Odisha is not under threat: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi

Meanwhile,Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi visited the control room at the Special Relief Commissioner's office to review the situation ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Montha.

Majhi reiterated the state government's preparedness in view of Cyclone Montha, saying that Odisha is not under threat yet and that people have been relocated to safe locations as a precautionary measure.

"We reviewed the graphical images of IMD in the control room regarding the ground situation of Cyclone Month..Odisha is not at much risk. All our teams are prepared for any situation. People have been shifted to safe places, and all arrangements have been made at the shelters," he said.

The Chief Minister said that pregnant women, sick people, and the elderly are being cared for. Schools and Anganwadis have been closed, and the authorities are keeping a strict vigilance for the next 24 hours.



