Cyclone Mocha warning Chennai, Odisha: Know why IMD named it 'Mocha'?

According to the India Meteorological Department, a cyclonic storm is predicted to emerge in the Bay of Bengal on May 9. Cyclone Mocha is the name given to the cyclonic storm. The weather service predicted on Thursday that around May 6, 2023, a cyclonic circulation is expected to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal. According to the IMD's most recent advisory, a low-pressure system is predicted to develop over the same area around May 7 under its impact.

IMD predicts that rainfall will lessen over the following two days, but that daytime highs will continue to be far below average, keeping conditions pleasant in urban areas and surrounding suburbs. On May 8, it is forecast that the cyclonic circulation will then condense into a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal.

It will then likely become a cyclone and move almost northward towards the centre of the Bay of Bengal. The weather agency predicted that Cyclone Mocha is expected to intensify over the weekend in Chennai and adjacent areas. The Odisha government has sent out alerts to 18 coastal and neighbouring districts as a measure of safety. There is currently no warning on the Cyclone's potential impact on the coast of Odisha or any other area of the east coast.

West Bengal and Odisha's cyclone-prone regions are both maintained and prepared. Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other teams are prepared for any unexpected emergency.

How Cyclone Mocha was named?

Every cyclone must have a different name, according to a WMO World Meteorological Organisation) directive, in order to prevent confusion in the event that many cyclonic systems are active at the same time. India, Myanmar, Pakistan, Qatar, Maldives, Bangladesh, Iran, Oman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, and Yemen are all part of South and Southeast Asia, and the IMD is the regional specialised meteorological centre (RSMC) in charge of them.

There are 169 titles on the latest compilation of cyclone names issued by the IMD in April 2020 that can be used for cyclone naming. The names of the nations are listed alphabetically, and their suggested names are given to storms that develop in the South Pacific and Indian Ocean.

The first cyclone of 2023 will be called "Mocha" since it is the next name in line. Yemen had offered the name "Mocha." It comes from the Yemeni city of Mocha (or Mokha), which is famous for its coffee industry and is situated on the Red Sea coast. The Yemeni port city is renowned for its well-liked Mocha coffee as well.

