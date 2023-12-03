Headlines

MS Dhoni feeds and pampers his horse ‘Chetak’ and pony at Ranchi farmhouse, video goes viral

Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal cult film, deletes post later; netizens ask 'what is this behaviour'

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: India beat Australia by 6 runs in last over thriller, win series 4-1

Cyclone 'Michaung' to strike Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu coasts on Monday; 21 NDRF teams deployed

Meet Venkata Ramana Reddy, BJP's giant killer who defeated CM KCR in Telangana Assembly Election 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni feeds and pampers his horse ‘Chetak’ and pony at Ranchi farmhouse, video goes viral

Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal cult film, deletes post later; netizens ask 'what is this behaviour'

Cyclone 'Michaung' to strike Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu coasts on Monday; 21 NDRF teams deployed

9 health benefits of passion fruit

5 films rejected by Bobby Deol 

8 secrets of Kiara Advani's fitness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Trisha Krishnan calls Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal cult film, deletes post later; netizens ask 'what is this behaviour'

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this actor was first choice to play Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram gets U/A certificate without any cuts from CBFC

HomeIndia

India

Cyclone 'Michaung' to strike Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu coasts on Monday; 21 NDRF teams deployed

The meeting was held to review the preparedness of state governments and central ministries and departments for impending cyclone 'Michaung' in the Bay of Bengal.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Cyclone 'Michaung' is expected to hit the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 21 teams for rescue and relief operations, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) informed on Sunday.

The inputs were shared in the second NCMC meeting under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba earlier on Sunday. The meeting was held to review the preparedness of state governments and central ministries and departments for impending cyclone 'Michaung' in the Bay of Bengal.

Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), briefed the committee about the current status of cyclonic storm 'Michaung'. "The cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of nine kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 4.30 pm on Sunday over the same region near latitude 11.8 degrees North and longitude 82.2 degrees East, about 260 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 250 km southeast of Chennai, 380 km south-southeast of Nellore, 490 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 500 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam," IMD Director General informed the NCMC.

"It is likely to continue to move northwestward, intensify further and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon. Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph."

The Cabinet Secretary emphasised that states concerned must take up all necessary precautionary measures in the backdrop of the latest forecast by IMD, said a statement issued by the Cabinet Secretariat, "he stressed that it must be ensured that there is no loss of life and evacuation from vulnerable areas is completed well in time."

Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Puducherry and Special Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, Andhra Pradesh apprised the committee of the preparatory measures being taken. The committee was informed that low-lying areas have been identified and evacuation of people to relief centers has started. Alerts are being issued in local languages through SMS and weather bulletins. Fishermen and vessels at sea have returned to safety.

"Essential commodities have been stocked. The local administration has deployed a sufficient number of officials for 24/7 supervision and monitoring of the situation," mentioned the statement. The NDRF has deployed 21 teams in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and eight additional teams have been kept in reserve. Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept on standby, it further said.

Reviewing preparedness measures of the central agencies and governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry, the Cabinet Secretary stressed that all preventive and precautionary measures should be taken.

"He said that the aim should be to avoid any loss of life and minimize property damage. Evacuation should be completed timely. He also directed that timely alerts should be sent in local languages," pointed out the statement.

The Cabinet Secretary directed the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Indian Coast Guard that all boats/ vessels and manpower deployed at offshore installations should be moved to risk-free areas immediately.

He assured the Governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry that a sufficient number of NDRF teams shall be deployed as per requirement and all Central agencies are available for any assistance.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Puducherry, the Special Chief Secretary, of Revenue and Disaster Management, Andhra Pradesh, the Union Home Secretary, Secretary, of the Department of Fisheries, the Secretary, of the Ministry of Power, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Additional Secretary, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Member Secretary NDMA, DG IMD, DG Coast Guard, CISC IDS, IG NDRF and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The first NCMC meeting was conducted on December 1. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajasthan Tonk Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE: Congress' Sachin Pilot is leading

Animal review: Sandeep Reddy Vanga serves toxicity, misogyny in violent yet entertaining film, elevated by Ranbir Kapoor

'Whattt???': Harbhajan Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar react as Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover are back together

Make your devices look brand new with best gadgets cleaning kits on Amazon

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections: 'My relatives...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE