Assam illegal immigrants: SC to examine validity of Citizenship Act section 6A today

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2024 date sheet out: Dates, time, how to check, official website, more

Cyclone Michaung: Landfall likely today, Andhra Pradesh on high alert

DNA TV Show: Cyclone Michaung brings flood-like situation in Tamil Nadu; here's how southern states are preparing

RBI cancels licence of this bank due to inadequate capital, earning prospects

This actor once begged Yash Chopra for role in Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Parampara, later refused to act due to…

Cyclone Michaung: Landfall likely today, Andhra Pradesh on high alert

The weather system is expected to persist till Thursday and thereafter become a deep depression and subside.

PTI

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 05:48 AM IST

With the severe Cyclone Michaung poised for landfall by the Bapatla coast on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed officials to be on high alert for taking up relief measures.

In view of the heavy rain lashing Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm, the state government issued an alert for eight districts -- Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada -- while the chief minister set several relief efforts in motion.

In a review meeting at his camp office, Reddy directed the officials to treat the storm as a major challenge to avoid loss of life and property as the winds are expected to blow gales reaching speeds of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

"Special officers have been appointed for all cyclone-affected districts, besides releasing Rs 2 crore each for rescue and relief works. The special officers will work in close coordination with the collectors and, if more funds are needed, the government will comply with the request," Reddy said in a release.

He called on the official machinery to tap into its experience of handling Cyclone Hudhud and take advance relief measures, engage the services of ward and village secretariats, including tapping the services of village clinics, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and others.

In the event of civic amenities being adversely affected in any area, the officials should restore those immediately, he said. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall near Bapatla around noon on Tuesday, accompanied by winds reaching speeds of up to 100 kilometres per hour. Gales are also expected to gust with speeds reaching up to 110 kilometres per hour during Tuesday forenoon.

The weather system is expected to persist till Thursday and thereafter become a deep depression and subside, the statement said. The officials have been directed to focus on safeguarding crops, especially by procuring paddy and saving the kharif harvest. Until Sunday, up to 97,000 tons of paddy has been collected while 6.5 lakh tons of paddy moved to storage locations with instructions to manage the moisture content.

Cyclone Michaung is looming over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, off the coasts of south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu. It lay 80 kilometres southeast of Nellore, 120 kilometres north to northeast of Chennai, 210 kilometres south of Bapatla and 250 kilometres south to southwest of Machilipatnam.

It is likely to move northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during the forenoon of Tuesday as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds reaching up to 110 kilometres per hour, the Amaravati Meteorological Centre said.

