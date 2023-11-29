Headlines

Cyclone Michaung: Likely to form over Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours, IMD alerts

Forecasters anticipate that by November 30, the storm will be moving toward the west-northwest and gradually strengthening into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a low-pressure area has been formed near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and it may intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal over the next few days.

The Met department, in a special message based on data received till 8.30 am on Monday, said that the low-pressure area has been formed over the south Andaman Sea and the adjoining Strait of Malacca.

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around November 29. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours," the IMD said.

Forecasters anticipate that by November 30, the storm will be moving toward the west-northwest and gradually strengthening into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Within the next 48 hours, it is predicted to intensify even more and become cyclonic storm "Michaung" across the Southwest and adjacent Southeast Bay of Bengal-  is expected to pack maximum sustained wind speeds of 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph.

Earlier, senior meteorologist Jason Nicholls had tweeted, “A tropical low is crossing the Malay Peninsula toward the Andaman Sea & can become a depression in the Bay of Bengal around midweek. Good chance to become Cyclonic Storm Michaung before threatening eastern India or Bangladesh next weekend or early the following week."

The cyclone will be known as Cyclone Michaung, as proposed by Myanmar. If it develops this year, it will be the sixth cyclone in the Indian Ocean and the fourth in the Bay of Bengal.

The majority of the Nicobar Islands are expected to see mild to moderate rainfall, with isolated areas seeing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall between November 29 and December 1. In most of the Andaman Islands, light to moderate rainfall is expected, with sporadic areas of extremely heavy rainfall on November 30.

The Met Department has not yet issued an estimate on its potential movement towards the coast or landfall, though. On November 28 and 29, IMD, however, issued an orange alert in the region. 

