Cyclone Mandous update: Heavy rainfall expected in southern states; remnant to appear over Arabian sea

Over the weekend, Cyclone Mandous devastated large areas of crops and structures along India's eastern coast with terrible force and speed. In addition to leaving thousands of people stranded, the system claimed numerous lives in Sri Lanka and India.

According to predictions made by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and coastal Andhra Pradesh will likely continue to experience severe rains until December 13.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicts that the amount of rain will decrease over the coming days. The remnant of Mandous will emerge in the Arabian Sea by Tuesday, according to P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director of the Area Cyclone Warning Center at RMC.

Cyclone Mandous made landfall near Mahabalipuram on Friday night bringing rain to the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, as well as the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Due to Mandous' intense winds, some 300 buildings were destroyed and more than 500 trees were uprooted throughout the city.

As of Monday morning, a well-defined low-pressure system still contains the cyclonic circulation over North Interior Tamil Nadu and the surrounding South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that it will likely travel down the peninsula's western coast before weakening much further and reemerging in the southeast and adjacent east-central Arabian Sea off the coast of Kerala and Karnataka.

Due to a cyclonic circulation and low-pressure region that is anticipated to form in the Bay of Bengal around December 13, Chennai and several other locations in Tamil Nadu experienced rain on Monday, and the IMD predicts more rainfall through December 15.

Based on the forecast, schools in some places, including Kancheepuram district and Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks, declared a holiday on Monday.

According to MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, 185 homes and huts were damaged by the storm. In Chennai, the state capital and a centre for automakers and technology companies, the storm uprooted 400 trees.

Stalin further said that over 9,000 individuals were relocated to safety in 201 relief camps, and nearly 25,000 people, including emergency professionals, were part in the relief effort.