Cyclone Mandous update: Auto, cab fares increase; vegetable, meat price drop in Chennai

The southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been drenched by thunder, lightning, and severe rainfall. The cities are saturated from flooding, uprooted trees, and blackouts. Autorickshaws and cab rates have skyrocketed in the city as a result of the damage done to numerous cars and the disruption of commutes.

Some commuters are required to pay at least 100–150 rupees more than the standard ticket, according to a Times of India report. Due to high rates of cancellation of trains, cabs etc, individuals are left with no choice but to pay costly cab fares to reach their locations.

Even while MTC buses and suburban trains were running, many people still had difficult times getting to and from their places of employment. Due to the rain, there weren't as many bike taxis on the road as usual, so commuters had to rely on cabs or autorickshaws.

Almost nine out of the ten bookings were cancelled by app-based taxi drivers. Since there is no option left for people, they are agreeing to travel with high fares.

Auto drivers reportedly believe that strong winds make it harder to drive and that they will have to increase the ticket if water enters engines or items fly and damage their vehicles. They are taking a chance by charging more to assist commuters in this difficult situation.

However, both the availability and costs of vegetables have decreased, along with the supply of meat. There has been a sharp decline in visits to the well-known Koyambedu wholesale market, which once bustled with people and sold about 5000 tonnes of fruits and vegetables. Due to the absence of many dealers and retailers, a lot of food will have to be wasted. As a result, prices have fallen significantly.