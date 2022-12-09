Cyclone 'Mandous' turns 'severe': Flights cancelled, intense rainfall alert in Chennai | 10 highlights

The coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in southern India have been struck by the cyclonic storm "Mandous," according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is expected to wreak significant damage. Under its influence, the states are predicted to see extremely heavy rainfall and squalls with winds reaching 85 kmph between midnight and early tomorrow.

As Cyclone Mandous is expected to pass close to the coast of Chennai this midnight, Tamil Nadu is preparing for significant rainfall. The state government has placed resources in risky locations and issued a warning.

"The severe cyclonic storm Mandous over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 270km East-southeast of Karaikal. To move WNW and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south AP coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of December 9," IMD said in a tweet.

CS Mandous about 180km SE of Mamallapuram(Mahabalipuram) at 1130IST of https://t.co/D76vOj7d0c cross north TN,Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mamallapuram as a CS during midnight of 9Dec to early hours of 10Dec pic.twitter.com/1nUyRl4LSm December 9, 2022

Here are the 10 latest updates on Cyclone Mandous: