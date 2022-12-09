Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
Cyclone 'Mandous' turns 'severe': Flights cancelled, intense rainfall alert in Chennai | 10 highlights
The coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in southern India have been struck by the cyclonic storm "Mandous," according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which is expected to wreak significant damage. Under its influence, the states are predicted to see extremely heavy rainfall and squalls with winds reaching 85 kmph between midnight and early tomorrow.
As Cyclone Mandous is expected to pass close to the coast of Chennai this midnight, Tamil Nadu is preparing for significant rainfall. The state government has placed resources in risky locations and issued a warning.
"The severe cyclonic storm Mandous over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 270km East-southeast of Karaikal. To move WNW and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south AP coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a windspeed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of December 9," IMD said in a tweet.
Here are the 10 latest updates on Cyclone Mandous:
- Schools and colleges are shut today in 12 districts, including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipettai and Kancheepuram. The Chennai civic body has shut down all parks and playgrounds until further notice. A red alert has been issued in 13 districts of Tamil Nadu for Friday.
- Flights have been cancelled at Chennai airport due to heavy rain forecast.
- On December 9 and 10, extremely heavy rain is anticipated to fall in parts of north-coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjacent south-coastal Andhra Pradesh, north-interior Tamilnadu, and Rayalaseema.
- According to the weather office, Cyclone Mandous will pass across Mamallapuram, close to Chennai, between this evening and early Saturday morning with winds of 65 to 75 kph. By this afternoon, the "strong cyclonic storm" is expected to lessen.
- People have been warned by the Tamil Nadu government to stay away from unnecessary travel and to always have a flashlight or candle, batteries, dry fruit, and water on hand. It has also requested that all precautions be taken, including a prior announcement of releasing extra water from reservoirs.
- Tomorrow, Chennai requested residents not to go to the beaches and to park their cars in the open, away from any trees. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner is currently speaking with officials about safety precautions.
- The cyclone is projected to bring rainfall to various districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor.
- Within three hours of making landfall, the cyclonic storm Mandous is extremely likely to weaken into a deep depression. Therefore, little structural damage is anticipated in Tamilnadu's or Andhra Pradesh's interior districts.
- N Rangasamy, the chief minister of Puducherry, also served as the meeting's chair. According to him, the state has established 238 relief centres. Additionally, NDRF staff members have arrived in Puducherry.
- However, on December 10th, isolated areas in Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, and adjacent districts of North Interior Tamilnadu are likely to see heavy to extremely heavy rains.