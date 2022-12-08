Meaning of Cyclone Mandous explained: Here's why UAE named the storm; alert for Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh (file photo)

Cyclone Mandous update: Cyclone Mandous has been formed in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts as the deep depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into the cyclonic storm Mandous.

"CS Mandous over SW BoB about 500km ESE of Karaikal. To move WNW and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south AP coast bw Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 70 kmph around midnight of 09 Dec," IMD has said.

What is the meaning of Cyclone Mandous?

The name has been suggested by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In Arabic, Mandous means a treasure box and it is pronounced as 'Man-Dous'.

Mandous is a slow-moving cyclone that often absorbs a lot of moisture, carries a humongous amount of rainfall and gains strength in the form of wind speeds.

How are the names of cyclones decided?

Cyclones that form in every ocean basin across the world are named by the regional specialised meteorological centres (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs). There are six RSMCs in the world, including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and five TCWCs.