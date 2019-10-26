Cyclone Kyarr to intensify into severe storm; IMD issues alert at Karnataka for next 24 hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy rains with thunderstorms at several places over Karnataka, including the South interior, coastal, and North interior regions, during the next 24 hours, on account of the cyclonic storm Kyarr cyclone.

The cyclonic storm Kyarr Cyclone is very likely to intensify further into an ''extremely severe cyclonic storm'' during next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department warned on Saturday.

"The sea condition is very likely to be high to very high over the east-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and phenomenal thereafter. It will be rough to very rough along and off north Karnataka coast during next 24 hours," the IMD said in its warning.

According to reports, Kyarr lay centred about 190 km to the west of Ratnagiri and 330 km south-southwest of Mumbai, Maharashtra on Friday evening. The cyclone is very likely to move west-north westwards towards Oman coast in the upcoming five days.

Indian Coast Guard ships have been stationed on the Karnataka-Goa coast. They are - Samudra Prahari, Amal, Apoorva, Amartya and Rajdoot.

The met department has advised fishermen not to venture along and off Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts and north-east the Arabian Sea and adjoining south Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours.

(With Zee Media Newsroom inputs)