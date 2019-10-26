Cyclone 'Kyarr': Rain lashes parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa; storm likely to intensify in coming days

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday had issued a warning of light to moderate rainfall over coastal districts of Goa, Karnataka and south Konkan.

Rain lashed several districts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and other southern regions along the coastal line due to cyclone 'Kyarr'.

Going by the Met department prediction, cyclone 'Kyarr' is expected to intensify into a very severe category later in the day.

Although, the storm will start moving towards Oman in the next five days.

Meanwhile, in the wake of present weather conditions around the west coast of India, New Mangaluru Port rescued around 100 fishing boats and more than thousand people and provided shelter within the safe zone of the harbour.

Moreover, the met department has advised and issued warning to fishermen not to venture into sea along Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts and the northeast Arabian Sea for the next 24 hours at least.

According to ANI, the IMD also stated that the sea condition is likely to be very rough over the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off south Maharashtra, Goa and North Karnataka coasts with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.

The Northeast monsoon arrived across the South Indian states like Tami Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka Southern Andhra Pradesh and Union territory Puducherry on October 16th.

In the month of August, the state of Karnataka suffered heavy floods after incessant rains hit various parts of the state killing 48 people.