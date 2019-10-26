Cyclone 'Kyarr': Rain lashes parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa; storm likely to intensify in coming days

Headlines

Meet Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, the first unseeded woman to win grand slam title

Meet Deepti Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's sister, vice-chairperson of Sunaparanta, she lives in Goa

Chandrayaan-3 is Rs 75 crore cheaper than Adipurush movie budget, claims viral tweet, netizens react

Delhi flood: Heavy rain lashes parts of capital, waterlogging causes traffic congestion

Masaba Gupta obsessed with Jennifer Aniston's salad; know its health benefits, recipe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Deepti Salgaocar, Mukesh Ambani's sister, vice-chairperson of Sunaparanta, she lives in Goa

Chandrayaan-3 is Rs 75 crore cheaper than Adipurush movie budget, claims viral tweet, netizens react

Masaba Gupta obsessed with Jennifer Aniston's salad; know its health benefits, recipe

9 most powerful BGMs from Anirudh Ravichander

Delhi: Massive fire at DCM building in Barakhamba

Aurangzeb to Akbar: Most powerful Mughal emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

War of Words: Sakshi Malik, Babita Phogat lock horns in verbal spat over wrestlers' protest

Are there any chances of rain during the WTC 2023 final between India and Australia? know here

Atul, Eijaz, Priya talk about getting affected by hatred and trolling | City of Dreams 3

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 premiere: Shiv Thakre faces electric shocks, Archana Gautam mocks him, says 'Yeh Bigg Boss...'

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

HomeIndia

India

Cyclone 'Kyarr': Rain lashes parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa; storm likely to intensify in coming days

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday had issued a warning of light to moderate rainfall over coastal districts of Goa, Karnataka and south Konkan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 26, 2019, 03:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rain lashed several districts of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa and other southern regions along the coastal line due to cyclone 'Kyarr'.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday had issued a warning of light to moderate rainfall over coastal districts of Goa, Karnataka and south Konkan.

Going by the Met department prediction, cyclone 'Kyarr' is expected to intensify into a very severe category later in the day.

Although, the storm will start moving towards Oman in the next five days.

Meanwhile, in the wake of present weather conditions around the west coast of India, New Mangaluru Port rescued around 100 fishing boats and more than thousand people and provided shelter within the safe zone of the harbour.

Moreover, the met department has advised and issued warning to fishermen not to venture into sea along Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts and the northeast Arabian Sea for the next 24 hours at least.

According to ANI, the IMD also stated that the sea condition is likely to be very rough over the east-central Arabian Sea and along and off south Maharashtra, Goa and North Karnataka coasts with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.

The Northeast monsoon arrived across the South Indian states like Tami Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka Southern Andhra Pradesh and Union territory Puducherry on October 16th.

In the month of August, the state of Karnataka suffered heavy floods after incessant rains hit various parts of the state killing 48 people.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rohit Shetty talks about Cirkus' box office failure: 'There is no point shying away from it'

This college dropout from Bihar failed school twice, built Rs 2463 crore business from scratch; his net worth is…

Balika Vadhu actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns from Manali after being stuck in floods: ‘Thank you for sparing my life’

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani betting big on Uniqlo, Miniso rival in India through their Rs 918000 crore brand

Delhi flood updates: Check latest traffic advisory for national capital; know routes to take and avoid

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Viral Photos of the Day: Fardeen Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, others look stunning in stylish outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE