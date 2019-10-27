Cyclone 'Kyarr' intensifies into a 'Super Cyclonic Storm', IMD issues advisory

Cyclone Kyarr, that was put in 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm' category by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has been further intensified into a 'Super cyclonic storm' with wind speeds reaching 230-240 kmph gusting to 265 kmph.

It is very likely to maintain the intensity of a Super Cyclonic Storm till 28th October morning and weaken gradually thereafter, the agency said in a press release.

According to Rahul M, an official from IMD Goa, the cyclone is now over east-central Arabian Sea, approximately 650 km away from Goa. He also said that the cyclone will have a 'very minimal' effect in Goa.

Rahul M, IMD Goa: Very severe cyclone #Kyarr has further intensified into super cyclone. Now it is over east central Arabian Sea, approx 650 km away from Goa. Even though the system is very severe over east central Arabian Sea, it is going to have very minimal impact on Goa. pic.twitter.com/65DLpc0Eqk — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019

The weather agency said the cyclone over the east-central Arabian Sea moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during midnight over the east-central Arabian Sea and laid centred at 5:30 AM, about 540 km west-southwest of Mumbai.

"Sea condition will be phenomenal over east-central Arabian Sea around the system centre till 30th October and improve gradually thereafter becoming High to very rough from the evening of 31st October. It is very likely to become phenomenal around the system centre over west-central Arabian Sea from 28th to 30th October evening and will become High to very High during the subsequent 48 hours", the agency said in an update.

There are no heavy rainfall warnings for coming five days. However, IMD warned of wind speed reaching 215-225 kmph over the east-central Arabian Sea which is likely to reach 255-265 kmph gusting to 290 kmph.

"Gale wind, speed reaching 215-225 kmph gusting to 250 kmph, is prevailing around the system centre over East-central Arabian Sea and very likely to increase gradually becoming 255-265 kmph gusting to 290 kmph by early hours of 28th October over east-central & adjoining west-central Arabian Sea around the system centre", it said in the update.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea for 24 more hours. After 24 hours they should not to venture into east-central Arabian Sea where this system is persisting, said Rahul.

The Indian Coast Guard has said that it has so far rescued 19 fishermen and escorted more than 2100 fishing boats to safety at various ports in the West Coast.

Ten ICG ships have been deployed for locating the fishing boats and rendering assistance to stranded fishermen in affected areas along the impact areas of cyclones, it said.

Four ICG Dornier aircraft have been tasked for area scan and to locate stranded fishing boats. Two ICG Helo sorties have been augmented for area scan and to locate stranded fishing boats, it further said.