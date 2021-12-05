Cyclone Jawad weakens, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states today

After wreaking havoc across several states, Cyclone Jawad has finally weakened into a deep depression. This has brought relief to the coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh, as these states are likely to see clear skies in a few days.

Even though the cyclone has blown over, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall in isolated places across Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam are expected today, December 5.

IMD said that Cyclone Jawad is likely to weaken further from deep depression to depression on Sunday morning but the three heavily impacted states of West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rains for the next 24 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rains have been predicted by the IMD in isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts. A red alert has also been issued by the MeT in Odisha’s Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts, as heavy rains are expected to lash these areas.

The IMD has further issued an orange alert for certain areas in Balasore, Bhadrak Kendrapada, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts for Sunday morning, as moderate to heavy rains are expected in these areas.

Further, the weather agency has also issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha. Certain areas of Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya are also expected to receive heavy rains over the next 24 hours.

The impact of Cyclone Jawad was felt across the states of West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh throughout this week with heavy rains in isolated areas and high wind speeds, ranging from 60 kmph to 80 kmph in several coastal districts.

Thousands of people living near the sea were evacuated by the authorities as the water levels were rising. A warning had also been issued for fishermen to not venture into the sea for this entire weak because of thunderstorms and tidal waves.