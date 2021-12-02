Cyclone Jawad update: NDRF deploying 33 more teams, states on alert

A total of 33 more teams are being deployed to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone Jawad in the Bay of Bengal, the Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Atul Karwal has said.

The development comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on cyclone-related issues on Thursday.

"PM Modi held a meeting today and he has been given the details of the cyclone situation. We are in constant contact with the state governments and assuring them of providing required NDRF teams," Karwal told news agency ANI.

"A total of 29 teams have already been deployed at the required places. Now a total of 33 teams are also being deployed to deal with the situation. All the people have been taken to safer places," he added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for the formation of a cyclone which is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of December 4, with wind speeds ranging from 90 kmph to 100 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and tidal waves in the coastal districts of these states.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday sounded an alert in view of the cyclone threat to the north coastal Andhra region.

