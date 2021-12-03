Cyclone Jawad: As IMD issues ‘red alert’, Odisha government issues guidelines for safety

IMD informed that the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad.

Odisha government plans to deploy 266 teams including NDRF, State Fire Services, and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) in coastal districts given the impending cyclonic Situation, informs Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Informing about the preparedness for Cyclonic Storm 'JAWAD' Jena said, "The State Government is well prepared to deal the emerging situation 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of impending cyclonic storm."

"With time, the will be more clarity on the situation. We have planned to deploy total a of 266 teams which include NDRF, State Fire Services, and ODRAF. We have the order to deploy 24 teams of NDRF, 158 teams of State Fire Services, and 33 teams of ODRAF in 10 coastal districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, and Balasore, and we have reserved 10 teams of NDRF, 14 teams of Fire Services and 27 teams of ODRAF," Jena said.

Odisha government also prohibited fishing activities within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha State and Chilika lake by all types of fishing vessels (Mechanized, Motorized, and Non-Motorized Boats) from December 3, 2021, to December 5, 2021 (both days inclusive) (3-days) for safeguarding life and assets of fishers due to impeding cyclonic storm.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the low-pressure region in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad and is expected to reach the coast of north Andhra Pradesh - Odisha around the morning of Saturday, December 4, 2021, with the wind speed ranging up to 100 kmph. It is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.