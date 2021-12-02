Cyclone Jawad: IMD issues ‘red alert’ in Odisha, predicts heavy rains in THESE districts

The unseasonal monsoons in India seem to be taking a turn for the worse as Cyclone Jawad approaches the coast of India. Now, an alert has been issued in several districts of Odisha with a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall due to the cyclone.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has issued a red alert in Odisha just days before Cyclone Jawad is set to hit several Indian states. The red alert has been issued in four districts while the orange alert has been issued for seven districts in Odisha.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in Odisha, with wind speed in coastal areas ranging from 60 to 80 kmph from December 4 afternoon. The MeT has further advised all fishermen not to venture into the sea from December 3 to 5, while all those in at-risk areas have been asked to stay indoors and take necessary precautions for the rains.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur districts in Odisha while an orange alert has been issued in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Koraput districts.

Cyclone Jawad is expected to cause a certain level of destruction in several states and as a precautionary measure, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed eight teams in West Bengal. Preparations and precautionary measures are currently underway to control the situation when the cyclone hits on December 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday regarding Cyclone Jawad and the preparatory measures to be taken in the country before it hits. Southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha are also bracing themselves for the aftermath of the cyclone.

PM Modi’s meeting took place soon after IMD issued an alert for the formation of a cyclone that is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of December 4. Wind speeds are expected to range from 90 to 100 kmph, along with tidal waves and heavy rainfall.

The East Coast Railway on Thursday also announced the cancellation of 95 trains in wake of Cyclone Jawad. Mail and express trains passing through Odisha and affected regions have been cancelled for the three days when the cyclone is predicted.