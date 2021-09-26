Cyclone Gulab to hit coast today, orange alert issued in THESE states

The India Meteorological Department has said that the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh need to make appropriate preparations and take precautions for Cyclone Gulab, which is approaching the coastal areas from the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, the cyclone will likely make landfall on Sunday evening Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh. The IMD further said that an orange alert has been issued in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, as the depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified in cyclone Gulab.

A high-level review meeting, chaired by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was held yesterday to make sure that the concerned departments are prepared to handle the cyclone, and all the necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the people.

As per media reports, the CMO issued a statement which said that control rooms have been set up village secretariat wise and added that they have readied disaster management staff in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts.

The official statement further said that relief camps are being set up at the required locations by the district collectors. After the cyclonic storms cross over the coast, the states of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are likely to be hit with heavy rains and gusty winds.

Also read Cyclone alert issued in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, heavy rains likely in West Bengal

All the officials and authorities have been asked by the CMO to stay alert when the storm in the state intensifies. Citizens of both states have been asked to stay put during this time and avoid traveling or heading out in the evening, as the heavy rains can lead to major inconvenience, even physical harm.

An evacuation drive has started in the southern section of Odisha, which will be the most hit by the cyclone. Authorities in the state have already mobilized men and machinery, with maximum focus laying on Ganjam and Gajapati districts, according to an official.

Several trains have also been cancelled or diverted for the time being in the two states in view of cyclone Gulab. As per the IMD, the cyclone is unlikely to hit West Bengal, but lightning and light showers are expected in the southern part of the state.