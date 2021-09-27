Cyclone Gulab now a Deep Depression as rains continue to lash Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a Deep Depression, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday and added that it is moving westwards with a speed of 14 kmph for the last few hours.

The cyclonic storm lay centred over Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha at 2.30 am, the IMD said. Cyclone Gulab lay centred about 220 km west-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha), 130 km east-southeast of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and 120 km west of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

The weather department said in a release, "It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a Depression during next six hours."

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places while heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, Odisha will likely witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, while heavy fall at isolated places is expected over coastal West Bengal and north Chattisgarh.

Cyclone Gulab started making landfall at Miduguda and Tokali villages near Kalingapatnam town in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, about 95 kilometres from Gopalpur (Odisha) at around 6 pm on Sunday.

The wind speed of the cyclone when it made landfall at Kalingapatanam was 90 kmph, while in Gopalpur, it was 30 kmph.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had called Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take stock of the situation, and assured both of all possible support from the Centre.