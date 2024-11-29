In response to heavy rainfall, authorities in Chennai and Chengalpattu districts have declared school holidays for Friday. Due to very heavy rainfall warning, all government and government-aided schools, private schools and all colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on 29th and 30th November.

The weather system responsible for the downpour, a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, is positioned roughly 480 km south-southeast of Chennai. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this system is unlikely to develop into Cyclone Fengal as initially anticipated and is expected to weaken, making landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on Saturday.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai on Friday, signaling very heavy rain, and upgraded it to a red alert for Saturday, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in some locations. On Saturday, 24 northern coastal districts are likely to experience intense downpours, with several areas bracing for significant disruptions.

In Thanjavur district, state ministers M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Govi Chezhian visited waterlogged paddy fields to assess the extent of crop damage caused by recent rains. Meanwhile, residents have been advised to steer clear of areas prone to waterlogging as the weather system moves closer to the coast.

Rain is expected to begin Friday morning or afternoon, with Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts under similar alerts. The IMD predicts that the deep depression will maintain its strength until Friday morning before gradually weakening. While earlier forecasts suggested it might briefly intensify into a cyclone, current assessments indicate a steady weakening trend before it reaches the coast.

The rainfall is expected to peak between November 29 and 30. On Friday, heavy to extremely heavy rain is likely across 19 districts stretching from Chengalpattu to Nagapattinam. By Saturday, northern coastal districts from Tiruvallur to Cuddalore, along with neighboring coastal and interior areas, could face intense rain, prompting continued vigilance.