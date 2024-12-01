The Indian Army and local authorities have launched extensive rescue operations, evacuating hundreds from flood-hit areas.

Puducherry is grappling with its worst rainfall in three decades, brought on by Cyclone Fengal's landfall on November 30. Torrential downpours inundated streets, submerged vehicles, and left large parts of the city and surrounding areas under water, severely disrupting daily life. Farmlands with standing crops sustained extensive damage, and power outages have plagued most localities since the storm struck.

The Indian Army and local authorities have launched extensive rescue operations, evacuating hundreds from flood-hit areas. Relief centers have been set up for displaced residents, as communities rally to provide food and assistance. Housing colonies remain waterlogged, forcing many to stay indoors, while shops and businesses stay shuttered.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Puducherry recorded 46 cm of rainfall within 24 hours, breaking a 30-year record. Cyclone Fengal, which completed landfall by late evening, caused widespread damage, including uprooted trees and submerged low-lying areas. Neighboring regions like Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district also saw record rainfall, with Mailam reporting 50 cm.

Transportation has been severely affected, with major roads and public transport systems paralyzed. Airports in Chennai have resumed operations after significant disruptions, though flight cancellations and delays persist.

As rescue and relief efforts continue, officials warn of lingering risks from the weakened cyclone, which is expected to transition into a deep depression. Meanwhile, senior residents reflect on the unprecedented scale of this disaster, noting its historical significance for the region.