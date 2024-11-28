IMD recently issued a warning stating that a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm as it moves northwestward.

Cyclone Fengal is predicted to cross the northern Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts within the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The department issued an orange alert for very heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Yanam, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Karaikal in the next three days.

In the latest update, IMD said a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm as it will move northwestward. “Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal ​remained practically stationary during past 6 hours at 2330 hours IST near ​latitude 9.0°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 100 km east-northeast of Trincomalee. To move nearly north-northwestwards skirting Sri Lanka coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. To cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around the morning of 30th November as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph,” it said.

Union Territory‘s education minister Arumugam Namassivayam directed educational institutions to remain closed due to heavy rainfall from the deep depression. Puducherry schools and colleges will remain closed on Thursday as per reports. Chennai’s Regional Meteorological Centre forecasted light to moderate rain at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area, while ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ at Villupuram, Cuddalore districts, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu.

The Indian Coast Guard(ICG) has begun coordinating with the Tamil Nadu agencies to ensure seafarers' safety. The ships, aircraft, and radar stations have issued warnings for fishing boats to return to the harbour. At several places, the crops were submerged, with crops on at least 2,000 acres affected due to rains as per farmers’ rough estimation. Rain-related incidents led to leading to power outages, with several areas facing flood-like situations.

The airlines also issued advisories informing passengers about continued flight disruptions due to adverse weather conditions. "#6ETravelAdvisory: The weather conditions remain largely unchanged and continue to be unfavourable, with flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, #Madurai, #Tiruchirappalli & #Salem still impacted,” Indigo Airline posted on X.