As cyclone 'Fengal' approaches Tamil Nadu, several parts of the capital Chennai will face a five-our power cut on Wednesday and Thursday, i.e., November 27 and 28 due to the maintenance work.

As cyclone 'Fengal' approaches Tamil Nadu, several parts of the capital Chennai will face a five-our power cut on Wednesday and Thursday, i.e., November 27 and 28 due to the maintenance work.

The power cut in Chennai will take place between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., said a report by dtnext.in, adding that it may be restored if the maintenance work is completed.

Areas to be impacted by power cuts

The areas that will see power cuts today include- North Terminal Road, TH Road Part, Thideer Nagar, Cheriyan Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, Ashok Nagar, Desiyan Nagar, Nammaiah Maistry Street, Butchammal Street, Nagooran Thottam, Balakrishnan Street, Fishing Harbour, Dhanapal Nagar, Venkatesan Ali Street, Veeraragavan Street, Erusappa Mestry Street, Poondithangammal Street, AE Koil Street, Avoor Muthaiya Street, Othavadai Street, Gandhi Street, Varadharajan Street, Mettu Street, Village Street, Cross Road, Sivan Nagar, Mangammal Thottam, Jeeva Nagar, MPT Quarters, AE Koil Street, Balaji Garden, Pudhu Nagar, Bye Pass Road, Arroon Ullasa City, and Shanthi Colony.

Tomorrow, i.e., November 28, part of MRC Nagar, parts of Foreshore Estate, parts of Gandhi Nagar, PRO Quarters, RK Mutt, RK Nagar, Ranj Meyiammai Tower, Sathiya Dev Avenue, True Value Homes, HT Service, Raja Street, Robertson Lane, Raja Gramani Garden, KVB Garden, Appa Gramani Street, Velayutharaja Street, TP Scheme Road, Raja Muthaiah Puram, Kuttigramani Street, Kamaraja Salai, Kasthuri Avenue, Karpagaam Avenue, Vasanth Avenue, South Avenue, Shanmugapuram, Santhome High Road, Sathiya Nagar, Aringar Anna Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, and South Canal Bank Road will face power cuts.

Chennai weather update

On Tuesday, Chennai witnessed heavy rain showers in many parts, with more rainfall forecasted for next three days by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is set to intesify, turning into cyclone called 'Fengal'.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to take a stock of the preparations ahead of possible arrival of the cyclone. The Chief Minister directed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state teams to be prepared, especially in areas expecting heavy rain showers.