INDIA

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Schools to remain closed in Chennai today due to cyclone impact; Check IMD weather update here

Cyclone Ditwah has brought heavy, persistent rain to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, prompting school closures in Chennai and Tiruvallur. IMD predicts continued light to moderate showers with isolated heavy spells as the system weakens into a low-pressure area.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 07:15 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Schools to remain closed in Chennai today due to cyclone impact; Check IMD weather update here
Relentless rains sparked by Cyclone Ditwah have prompted district administrations in Chennai and Tiruvallur to shut schools as a precautionary measure. The decision comes as several regions in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry continue to endure persistent showers that have disrupted routine activities and caused waterlogging in many areas.

Cyclonic System Weakens, But Rainfall Persists

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that the storm system is gradually drifting southwestward along the north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastline. It is projected to weaken into a low-pressure area within 24 hours.
Even as the system loses intensity, districts such as Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai witnessed repeated heavy spells of rain as the depression moved inland.

Rainfall Expectations Across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in multiple parts of Tamil Nadu, along with thunderstorms and lightning at a few locations. Heavy rainfall may occur in isolated pockets of Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Ramanathapuram.

Weather Forecast: December 5-9, 2025

Date Forecast
5 Dec 2025 Light to moderate rain in many parts of South Tamil Nadu and some northern districts; thunderstorms and lightning likely in places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
6 Dec 2025 Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated at isolated locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
7 Dec 2025 Isolated light to moderate rain is likely across the region.
8 Dec 2025 Similar isolated rainfall is expected to continue.
9 Dec 2025 Light to moderate rain in isolated pockets is expected to persist.

Chennai Weather and Local Conditions

Maximum Temperature: 27–28°C

Minimum Temperature: 24–25°C

Sky: Mostly cloudy

Conditions: Light to moderate showers with chances of thunderstorms and lightning

24-Hour Outlook: Moderate rainfall expected in various parts of the city

Authorities Advise Caution

Officials have urged residents to stay alert, avoid flooded zones, and monitor updates from local authorities. Though the cyclone is weakening, intermittent rainfall is likely to continue for the next few days, and caution is advised for commuters and coastal communities.

