INDIA

Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu govt takes precautions, arranges food, shelter for 1 lakh people in Cuddalore

Panneerselvam said that inspections were conducted under the supervision of the District Collector to ensure public safety amid heavy rainfall. Read here to learn about the arrangements being made by the Tamil Nadu government.

ANI

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 02:44 PM IST

Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu govt takes precautions, arranges food, shelter for 1 lakh people in Cuddalore
Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam on Saturday briefed the media on precautionary measures being implemented in Cuddalore district in view of Cyclone Ditwah.

Speaking to reporters, Panneerselvam said that inspections were conducted under the supervision of the District Collector to ensure public safety amid heavy rainfall. He added that arrangements have been made to provide accommodation and food for more than one lakh people in the district.

The state Agriculture Minister further stated that the government has identified 239 areas likely to be affected by the rains. In addition, 925 pregnant women who may require medical support have been identified, and measures have been taken to admit them to nearby hospitals to ensure timely medical care.

Panneerselvam also said that preparations have been made to remove trees that may fall due to strong winds and to drain rainwater from low-lying areas. He noted that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed and is on standby to respond to any emergencies.

Meanwhile, officials at Chennai Airport reported that 54 flights were cancelled across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Ditwah.

As a precautionary measure against the cyclonic storm and anticipated heavy rainfall affecting the southern and central districts, 16 flights from Chennai to Thoothukudi, Madurai, and Trichy were cancelled. Similarly, 16 flights from Thoothukudi, Trichy, and Madurai to Chennai were also suspended. Additionally, 22 flights from Madurai, Trichy, and Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad have been suspended.

Chennai Airport officials advised passengers travelling from the airport to contact their respective airlines, check the status of their flights, and reschedule journeys if necessary.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that cyclone 'Ditwah', currently hovering close to Sri Lanka and the southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify slightly and move towards the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by early November 30, triggering heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds and the risk of urban flooding across multiple southern states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

