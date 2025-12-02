FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu and other districts on rain alert; Schools, colleges shut in Chennai

Cyclone Ditwah, which had weakened into a deep depression, brought heavy rain to Chennai on Monday, causing flooding and traffic disruptions. The cyclone moved northward through the Bay of Bengal, resulting in torrential rain over parts of north Chennai and neighbouring districts. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 07:35 AM IST

Cylcone Ditwah: Schools, colleges closed today

As a precautionary measure, district authorities have directed Schools and colleges to remain closed today across Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts following forecasts of heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Ditwah.

Chennai District Collector Roshni Siddharth Jagade announced that all educational institutions in the district would observe a holiday on December 2 due to weather alerts. Similar orders were issued by the District Collectors of Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram. Officials said the holiday has been declared to ensure student safety amid the possibility of intense rainfall and waterlogging. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow further advisories issued by the state government and disaster management agencies.

Cyclone Ditwah death toll

Three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditawh in Tamil Nadu, state Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said on Sunday. So far, 334 people have been confirmed dead across Sri Lanka as authorities continue to battle rising floodwaters in parts of the capital, Colombo, after a powerful cyclone left a trail of destruction.Meanwhile, on Monday, India sent 53 tons of relief material to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu as part of its emergency response to Cyclone Ditwah, which caused widespread damage across the island nation.Rescue operations have been taking place simultaneously. Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force, in coordination with the Sri Lankan Air Force, conducted extensive rescue operations, airlifting stranded people, including pregnant women, infants, and those critically injured. Rescued persons included nationals of Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.On November 28, India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide urgent Search & Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka in the wake of the Cyclone.

(With inputs from ANI)

