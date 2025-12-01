FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cyclone Ditwah: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; orange alert issued

All schools and all educational institutions in Chennai, as well as other districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, will remain closed today, December 1.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 09:27 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh; orange alert issued
In the wake of deep depression following cyclonic storm Ditwah, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday, December 1, as a low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies.

Cyclone Ditwah weakens into deep depression

Cyclone Ditwah continued to move northwards with a speed of 10 kmph after it weakened into a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal. “The Deep Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved northwards with the speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1800 UTC of the 30th November 2025 over the same region, near latitude 12.3°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 90 km south-southeast of Chennai (42379), 90 km eastsoutheast of Puducherry (43331), 110 km east-northeast of Cuddalore (43329), 180 km northnortheast of Karaikal (43346),” the IMD said.

As the cyclonic storm triggered intense rainfall and severe waterlogging, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in a preemptive move to ensure public safety. All schools and all educational institutions in Chennai, as well as other districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, will remain closed today, December 1. Even Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam also announced that schools, both government and private, in the four regions of the union territory will remain closed on Monday.

A warning has also been issued for fishermen in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts and the Comorin area, and in its weather bulletin. “Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 gusting to 75 kmph is prevailing, and it is likely to decrease gradually, becoming 45-55 gusting to 65 kmph by 1st December morning," IMD said.

 

 

