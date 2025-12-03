Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai battered by heavy rains as storm stalls near Tamil Nadu coast, check updates
Heavy rainfall and winds from the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah continued to hit Chennai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday as the weakened weather system stalled close to the coast of Tamil Nadu. Earlier a deep depression, the storm has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area along the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline. But it has continued to bring repeated bursts of heavy downpour over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and northern coastal districts since early Tuesday.