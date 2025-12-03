INDIA

Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai battered by heavy rains as storm stalls near Tamil Nadu coast, check updates

Earlier a deep depression, the storm has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area along the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline. But it has continued to bring repeated bursts of heavy downpour over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and northern coastal districts since early Tuesday.

The cyclonic storm has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area.

