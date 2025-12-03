FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai battered by heavy rains as storm stalls near Tamil Nadu coast, check updates

Bumper placements: This IIT sets new record with over 600 job offers on 1st day, check details

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli scripts new milestone with 84th international century, extends record for most back-to-back ODI hundreds

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio signs MoU with NHAI to roll out...; check details here

Dhurandhar LEAKED! Ranveer Singh plays Major Mohit Sharma? 4 minute post-credit scene reveals..., crucial details out

Who is Luana Lopes Lara? World’s youngest self-made woman billionaire whose startup hit evaluation of Rs 992024000000, know her journey

CBSE Recruitment 2026: Online registration begins; key dates, vacancies and more

The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India

Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath

Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law, Raj Nidimoru's sister, has three sons, works as business coach in...

Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law

After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance

After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit,

After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance

After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit,

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS

What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi

HomeIndia

INDIA

Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai battered by heavy rains as storm stalls near Tamil Nadu coast, check updates

Earlier a deep depression, the storm has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area along the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline. But it has continued to bring repeated bursts of heavy downpour over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and northern coastal districts since early Tuesday.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 05:59 PM IST

Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai battered by heavy rains as storm stalls near Tamil Nadu coast, check updates
The cyclonic storm has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Heavy rainfall and winds from the remnants of Cyclone Ditwah continued to hit Chennai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday as the weakened weather system stalled close to the coast of Tamil Nadu. Earlier a deep depression, the storm has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area along the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline. But it has continued to bring repeated bursts of heavy downpour over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and northern coastal districts since early Tuesday.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law, Raj Nidimoru's sister, has three sons, works as business coach in...
Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law
After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance
After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit,
After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance
After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit,
Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai battered by heavy rains as storm stalls near Tamil Nadu coast, check updates
Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai sees heavy rains as storm stalls near TN
Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya to return with T20I series vs South Africa: Check full squad
Shubman Gill to return in T20I series against South Africa: Check full squad
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of South Indian Dal, Sabji, Vada; SEE PICS
What was on Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru’s wedding menu? Saatvik spread of
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement