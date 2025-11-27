Cyclone Ditwah Alert: Deep depression forms over southwest Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on..., heavy rain alert in THESE Indian states
INDIA
IMD has confirmed that deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm. The cyclone once formed, it will be known as Cyclone Ditwah.
IMD has confirmed that deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast is likely to intensify into cyclonic storm and heavy rainfall alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast. The low-pressure is likely to grow stronger and turn into a “deep depression” by Thursday afternoon.
Several south Indian states may experience heavy rain, high-speed winds and rough sea conditions.
The cyclone once formed, it will be known as Cyclone Ditwah, a name proposed by Yemen. “Ditwah” or “Detwah” refers to a well-known lagoon on the island of Socotra in Yemen.
IMD on X, wrote, 'The Deep Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 27th November 2025 over the same region near latitude 6.7°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 120 km south-southeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 130 km east-northeast of Hambantota (Sri Lanka), and, 640 km south-southeast of Puducherry (India) and 730 km south-southeast of Chennai (India).'
It said, 'It is very likely to continue to move nearly north-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Sri Lanka and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 03 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across southwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining Sri Lanka coast towards North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours.