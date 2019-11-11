Cyclone Bulbul: Seven killed, about one lakh houses damaged in West Bengal

At least seven people lost their lives in different parts of West Bengal due to Cyclone 'Bulbul,' which barrelled through the coastal districts of the state, official reports said.

The severe cyclonic storm, which brought in its wake heavy rain coupled with gale wind, rendered thousands of people homeless, uprooted trees and damaged cables in the state.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by the cyclone. On Sunday, she announced that she'll be postponing her visit to North Bengal and instead take an aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkana and Bakkhali. Taking to Twitter, she said that she'd also meet with the administration at Kakdwip to review the relief and rehabilitation measures taken for the affected people.

Due to the severe cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul’, I have decided to postpone my North Bengal visit in the coming week. Instead, tomorrow I would take an aerial survey of the affected areas around Namkhana and Bakkhali.(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 10, 2019

Later I would take a meeting at Kakdwip with administration to review relief and rehabilitation measures of the cyclone-affected people. I am also planning to visit the cyclone-affected areas of Basirhat of North 24-Parganas on 13 November, 2019.(2/2)

Presently, the low-pressure area is lying over Nagaland and its adjoining areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

The weather agency also predicted light to moderate rainfall at some places in south Assam, Tripura, and Mizoram during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a discussion with CM Mamata Banerjee over the crisis in the state and adjoining coastal regions regarding the Cyclone 'Bulbul'. According to sources, the Prime Minister has promised Mamata of all help from the centre.