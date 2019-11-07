Headlines

Cyclone 'Bulbul' likely to intensify into 'Severe' Cyclonic Storm, IMD issues warning

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into east-central Bay of Bengal and east-central & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Gujarat & north Maharashtra coasts.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 07, 2019, 07:26 PM IST

The cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and cause heavy to very heavy falls over north coastal districts of Odisha on November 8 and 9, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

The agency also said that the cyclonic storm has moved northwestwards and lay centered over the east-central Bay of Bengal, about 560 km south-southeast of Paradip, Odisha, and 680 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal.

 

 

It is very likely to move initially north­-northwestwards for the next 12 hours and then nearly northwards till the morning of November 9 and then recurve northeastwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal, IMD added.

The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy falls over north coastal districts of Odisha on November 8 and 9, along with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal districts of West Bengal on November 9.

Gale wind, speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph, is prevailing over east-central Bay of Bengal.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into east-central Bay of Bengal and east-central & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and along & off Gujarat & north Maharashtra coasts.

On Tuesday, the Odisha Government had put 15 of its districts on alert due to 'Bulbul' that may lead to a possible flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in the state.

The districts put on high alert are Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nuapada and Malkangiri.

The agricultural department has notified the farmers in the region about the situation so that they can take precautionary measures to protect their harvest. 

The current cyclone warning in Odisha comes against the backdrop of the Cyclone Fani, which hit Odisha in May, killing 64 people.

